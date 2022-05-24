The Queen, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at each other
Royals

Meghan and Harry ‘excited to attend Jubilee’ to see Queen bond with the kids

The Platinum Jubilee weekend begins on June 2

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “so excited” to come to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations next month.

The Sussexes are reportedly mostly excited about the fact that the Queen will finally get to bond with her great-grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharing a laugh as they walk
Harry and Meghan can’t wait for the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

The Platinum Jubilee is less than two weeks away now and the hype for the celebrations is ramping up.

And in an unlikely turn of events, it has emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited about the event next month.

The royal couple, who only recently confirmed that they’re attending, are believed to be “so excited” to fly back to the UK for the special weekend.

Read more: Princess Diana’s ‘wish’ for sons William and Harry ‘revealed’ by expert

Harry and Meghan are also believed to be bringing Archie and Lilibet with them too.

This will mark the first time ever that the Sussexes have travelled to the UK as a family of four.

It will also reportedly be the first time that the Queen will meet Lilibet, her great-granddaughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling together
Harry and Meghan are excited for the Queen to meet Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source revealed that Harry and Meghan are most excited for the Queen to meet their young children.

“Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili. That’s what they’re most excited about,” they said.

It also just so happens to be Lilibet’s first birthday on June 4.

This will make the Jubilee weekend even more special.

“The whole weekend is going to be focused on The Queen but it’s also Lili’s first birthday so the timing is really lovely because they’ll be able to mark that big milestone with The Queen and the rest of Harry’s family,” the source said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling
Meghan and Harry won’t be on the balcony during the celebrations (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal news

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the Sussexes.

The royal couple are still reportedly concerned about their safety and security ahead of their trip to the UK.

The source said that the royal couple know that all eyes will be on them.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

However, they see it as an opportunity to show the world that they’re still part of the family.

A statement released by the couple last month stated that they’re “excited” and “honoured” to be attending the Jubilee.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield inside Buckingham Palace on This Morning today
This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ today as Holly and Phil host live from Buckingham Palace
EastEnders Jean Sharon and Whitney
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 30-June 3
Ben Lewis EastEnders
EastEnders fans defend show after complaints over violent rape scenes
Fiz John Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Fiz slammed for defending John and victim blaming Rosie
Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch talking on Loose Women
Loose Women star Denise Welch calls out Carol McGiffin’s ‘gross’ behaviour with husband
Deborah James grins during interview on BBC Breakfast
Deborah James issues heartfelt thanks to Instagram fans for ‘thoughtful’ letters