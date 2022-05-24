Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “so excited” to come to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations next month.

The Sussexes are reportedly mostly excited about the fact that the Queen will finally get to bond with her great-grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet Diana.

Harry and Meghan can’t wait for the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

The Platinum Jubilee is less than two weeks away now and the hype for the celebrations is ramping up.

And in an unlikely turn of events, it has emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited about the event next month.

The royal couple, who only recently confirmed that they’re attending, are believed to be “so excited” to fly back to the UK for the special weekend.

Harry and Meghan are also believed to be bringing Archie and Lilibet with them too.

This will mark the first time ever that the Sussexes have travelled to the UK as a family of four.

It will also reportedly be the first time that the Queen will meet Lilibet, her great-granddaughter.

Harry and Meghan are excited for the Queen to meet Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source revealed that Harry and Meghan are most excited for the Queen to meet their young children.

“Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili. That’s what they’re most excited about,” they said.

It also just so happens to be Lilibet’s first birthday on June 4.

This will make the Jubilee weekend even more special.

“The whole weekend is going to be focused on The Queen but it’s also Lili’s first birthday so the timing is really lovely because they’ll be able to mark that big milestone with The Queen and the rest of Harry’s family,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry won’t be on the balcony during the celebrations (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal news

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the Sussexes.

The royal couple are still reportedly concerned about their safety and security ahead of their trip to the UK.

The source said that the royal couple know that all eyes will be on them.

However, they see it as an opportunity to show the world that they’re still part of the family.

A statement released by the couple last month stated that they’re “excited” and “honoured” to be attending the Jubilee.

