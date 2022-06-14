Harry and Meghan are in the “last chance saloon” with the royal family, a royal pundit has claimed.

Author Duncan Larcombe reckons there’s potential for a “new beginning” between the Sussexes and other royals following the Platinum Jubilee.

But he also warns the opposite could happen if any private revelations emerge in future.

Could Harry and Meghan be close with his family? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s relations with the royal family

Larcombe alleged the Sussexes could find themselves isolated if material from the Jubilee is shared with broadcasters or features in Harry‘s memoirs.

There has been speculation the Duke and Duchess shared very little personal time with his relatives during the celebrations.

However, reports firmly claim the pair did not spend private time with Prince William or any of the Cambridges.

And a private photographer was reportedly not present when the Sussexes – including Lilibet – met the Queen.

Nonetheless, Larcombe claimed to Closer magazine “the test begins now” with regard to the Sussexes’ future “behaviour”.

Pundit ponders whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can ‘act appropriately’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Very dangerous ground’

Larcome went on to claim the royal family extended an olive branch to the Sussexes.

But he also alleges the publication of private information will “ruin” any goodwill.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and the Cambridges during the Sunday of the Jubilee – but no Sussexes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Larcombe claimed to the magazine: “It’s last-chance saloon for them now.

It could be a huge step in the right direction.

“If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it.

“It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes for comment.

