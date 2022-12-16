Harry and Meghan have dropped several royal bombshells this week, but Boy George has seemingly made a shock claim that he’s been given the inside scoop.

His comments came during a discussion on Twitter earlier today (Friday, December 16).

During the discussion, the singer-songwriter seemed to imply that Mike Tindall has given him some insider details about the Sussexes.

Boy George shared his thoughts on Meghan and Harry today (Credit: ITV)

Boy George shares his thoughts on Meghan and Harry

Yesterday saw the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary drop on Netflix.

Everyone has been watching, including Boy George. After giving the new series a watch, the 61-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

In a tweet for his 504.7k followers to see, he said: “Harry doesn’t seem crazy or out of control but he is certain of his feelings.

“However, you cannot be in the public eye and not get used to abuse or lies,” he then continued.

Boy George’s opinion didn’t stop there though.

He then continued, saying: “I don’t find Meghan weird either.

“My view is that it’s very sad when a family breaks up. But the royals are just people like us.”

Boy George made a revelation about Mike (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shock Mike Tindall revelation

Upon posting his opinion, Boy George was asked by fans where he’s got his “information” from.

A fan asked if he’d got it from one of the tabloids. However, Boy George was quick to deny this.

“Mike Tindall!” he replied.

Has Mike actually given his I’m A Celebrity Boy George some insider information? Or is the singer-songwriter just joking around with his followers?

ED! has contacted reps for Mike and George for comment.

Elsewhere, Boy George gave some more opinions on the Sussexes documentary.

“Okay. I have watched #HarryandMeganNetflix and it’s better towards the end because you realise that perhaps Harry is the driving force and the source of rage,” he tweeted.

“Some of the media stuff about #Meghan is rotten, racist, childish, boring but this is how all of us upstarts are treated!”

He later said his favourite part of the documentary was Meghan and Harry meditating.

“I bet none of the other royals meditate. They should!” he tweeted.

Zara met Boy George after I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boy George talks meeting Zara Tindall

The singer’s claims come not long after he spoke about his first meeting with Zara Tindall.

Boy George met Zara when the Queen’s granddaughter was out in Australia supporting her husband during his I’m A Celebrity stint.

The star spoke to The Sun about meeting Zara.

“After we came out I met [Mike’s] wife Zara, who was absolutely gorgeous, and I told her: ‘This is usually an insult coming from me, but for you it’s not — you’re very normal.’ She laughed, she understood what I meant,” he said.

Speaking about Mike, he said: “Different people took different times to break. For Mike Tindall it took a few days and he never really broke but he lightened up a lot and started rapping.”

He then went on to say that he’d wanted Mike to win the whole show.

