Harry and Meghan to be dealt blow over Archie and Lilibet following Frogmore ‘eviction’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face a new blow over their children Archie and Lilibet following their Frogmore ‘eviction’, a royal commentator claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed this week that they have to vacate their UK home.

Harry and Meghan live in the United States with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

However, this latest move could end up seeing Archie and Lilibet refused royal titles in the future.

Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate their Frogmore Cottage home in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

There was speculation that Archie and Lilibet would gain royal titles.

It came during King Charles’ accession to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams has said that it’s “unlikely” that Archie and Lilibet will get titles now.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk, Richard said: “It means Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lili are highly unlikely to be granted titles.”

Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet could be denied titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He also suggested that because of the ‘eviction’, Harry, Meghan and their kids’ visits to the UK could be “few”.

A rep for Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore?

This week, Meghan and Harry confirmed the news about Frogmore Cottage.

Reports claimed that the King has offered the home to Prince Andrew. The King reportedly made the decision shortly after the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Many celebrities, royal experts and fans have discussed the news including GB News host Eamonn Holmes.

In an article for the Express, Eamonn said: “Charles apparently made the decision to boot out his son from Frogmore just a day or so after Spare was released.”

Read more: William and Kate ‘completely on board’ with Meghan and Harry’s eviction and ‘don’t want them as neighbours’

Eamonn said he thought at the time that the King would feel “upset and angry” over Harry “dragging” Camilla “into all of this”.

Eamonn added: “And asking Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore is a clear sign of just how angry this left Charles.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.