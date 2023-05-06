Who are the Great Officers of State and what are their coronation roles?

The coronation of King Charles will be a relatively modest affair compared to previous coronations, it has been speculated.

Alongside reported plans for a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy, there have been claims for many months that celebrations for crowning Charles will be less grand than those for his mother’s coronation in 1953. Among other arrangements, there will be thousands fewer guests for the coronation service.

However, King Charles’ coronation will not be without pageantry, protocol and traditions dating back centuries. And part of those customs’ functions will be performed by the Great Officers of State. But who are the the Great Officers of State, and what do they do?

Penny Mordaunt in her role as Lord President of the Council at the Proclamation of King Charles (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles’ coronation: Great Officers of State

The Great Officers of State are traditional ministers of the Crown. Many inherit their positions, but others are appointed and can come with certain government roles. They exist to perform largely ceremonial functions, having roots as far back as the royal courts following the Norman Conquest.

The roles include the Lord High Steward, Lord High Chancellor, Lord High Treasurer, Lord President of the Council, Lord Privy Seal, Lord Great Chamberlain, Lord High Constable and the Earl Marshal.

Eagle-eyed royal observers may have noticed several of the Great Officers of State in the days and weeks following the death of the Queen last September. In particular, they may have stood out in their roles at the Accession Council. Held at St James’s Palace in London, it was the occasion when the formal proclamation of King Charles occurred.

General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Lord High Steward of England, bears St Edward’s Crown (Credit: YouTube)

Lord High Steward of England is General Sir Gordon Messenger

Considered an ad hoc office, the Lord High Steward is a ceremonial role that is filled only for a coronation. While the Lord High Steward has the sole legal power to preside over impeachment trials of peers, this last happened in 1806. But at coronations, the Lord High Steward bears St Edward’s Crown. And so all eyes will be on retired senior Royal Marines officer General Sir Gordon Kenneth Messenger, who is also Constable of the Tower of London.

Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain is Alex Chalk

The Conservative MP for Cheltenham holds this role as Secretary of State for Justice, and is formally the Keeper of the Great Seal. The current convention sees the Lord High Steward position filled only on the day of a new monarch’s coronation. And so, otherwise, thus, at all other times, the Lord High Chancellor is the highest ranking Great Officer.

Alex Chalk is Secretary of State for Justice and the Lord High Chancellor (Credit: YouTube)

Lord High Treasurer, Lord President of the Council, Lord Keeper of the Privy Seal

The role of Lord High Treasurer has been superseded by that of the Prime Minister as First Lord of the Treasury. But the Lord President of the Council remains visible, as they preside over His Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council. Since 1951, the office has been held by either the Leader of the House of Commons, or the Leader of the House of Lords. It is currently performed by MP Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons. She is expected to carry the Sword of State into Westminster Abbey. Meanwhile Lord True, the Leader of the House of Lords, is Lord Keeper of the Privy Seal.

Lord Great Chamberlain of England is Rupert Carington, 7th Baron Carrington

The Lord Great Chamberlain is, along with the Earl Marshal, responsible for arrangements during the State Opening of Parliament.

The Lord Great Chamberlain also has the right to dress the monarch on the day of a coronation. They are also entitled to serve the monarch water before and after the coronation banquet. And they are also involved in investing the monarch with the insignia of rule. It has been confirmed the current Lord Great Chamberlain will fulfil that third function with the Crown Jewels at King Charles’ coronation.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Lord High Constable of England, will invest King Charles (Credit: YouTube)

Lord High Constable of England is Admiral Sir Tony Radakin

Now only reinstated for the day of a coronation, the Lord High Constable commands the whole of the coronation troops. Furthermore, the Lord High Constable walks in the Procession of The King and Queen, alongside the Earl Marshal.

The Earl Marshal oversees the organisation of the coronation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Earl Marshal of England is Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 18th Duke of Norfolk

The Earl Marshal is another hereditary position – and one that oversees the entire organisation of the coronation. The role also meant the Duke of Norfolk was heavily involved in the state funeral of the late Queen.

Visible throughout the Accession Council proceedings, he will feature prominently again in the Procession of The King and Queen.

