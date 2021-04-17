The funeral of Prince Philip is taking place today (April 17) with just 30 people in attendance.

This is because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Queen has carefully curated the guest list, with input from her husband before his death on April 9.

Prince Philip’s funeral takes place in Windsor today (Credit: Splash News)

So who are the 30 people attending the funeral of Prince Philip?

Her Majesty the Queen – the Duke of Edinburgh‘s wife – is joined by close members of her family today as they say goodbye to Prince Philip.

Prince Charles, as the monarch’s eldest son, and his wife Camilla are also on the guest list.

So too are his sister Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Philip’s son Prince Andrew is also on the guest list – his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wasn’t one of the 30 invited, however.

Youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will also be on hand to support the Queen.

The Queen has handpicked the 30 guests who are attending (Credit: Splash News)

Who are the grandchildren attending?

As second in line to the throne, Prince William and his wife Kate were also selected to attend.

So too was Prince Harry – although his pregnant wife Meghan Markle has remained at home in California.

Princess Anne’s eldest child Peter Phillips joins the procession between William and Harry.

He divorced wife Autumn back in 2019.

Peter’s sister Zara and her husband Mike Tindall also attend Philip’s funeral.

Prince Philip’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are also on the guest list.

As is her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Their newborn son, August Philip, will not be with them.

Meanwhile, the children of Edward and Sophie – the Queen and Philip’s youngest grandchildren – also made the list.

Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn will be there to say their final farewell to their grandfather.

Lady Louise is now 17 years old, while James is 13.

Princes William and Harry will both say farewell to their grandfather today (Credit: Splash News)

Who else is attending the funeral of Prince Philip?

Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel are also on the Queen’s guest list.

Lady Sarah is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister who died in 2002.

Her son, the Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, also made the cut.

Princess Alexandra (left) is a cousin of the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, is also part of the funeral party.

He is the Queen’s cousin and a working member of the royal family.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, another of the Queen’s cousins, is also attending.

Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, another cousin of the Queen, is also attending.

Prince Donatus with Kate Middleton (Credit: Splash News)

Which of Prince Philip’s relatives are attending?

Three of Prince Philip’s German relatives are attending.

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, is a German nobleman and a great-nephew of Prince Philip.

Philip was half-German on his mother’s side and this part of his family were always close to his heart, so he stated that he would like them represented at his funeral.

Prince Donatus, the Landgrave of Hesse, a distant cousin of Philip, has also flown over for the funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s mother Princess Alice was a Hessian princess by birth, and two of Philip’s younger sisters married into the Hesse family.

The final German relative in attendance is Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Philipp’s grandmother was Princess Margarita, Philip’s elder sister.

Philip’s carriage riding friend Penelope Knatchbull is also in attendance (Credit: Splash News)

Are any non-related guests invited?

No.

The final person on the guest list is the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull.

She is one of the Queen and Philip’s closest friends and was Philip’s carriage riding companion.

She married into the family in 1979 when she wed Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl of Mountbatten.

Prince Charles acted as best man at their wedding.

Norton Knatchbull is still alive, but he is not in attendance at the funeral.

