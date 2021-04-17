The funeral of Prince Philip was a dignified affair which featured a stunning selection of music selected by the late Duke of Edinburgh himself.

Music played in the lead-up, during and after the funeral service.

Musicians were present, as was a choir of just four singers.

Despite COVID restrictions restricting the amount of musical performers allowed – the music remained momentous and highly impactful throughout.

Read more: Prince Philip’s adorable childhood nickname revealed

Music played as the guests arrived at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

But just what music was played? And what did the pieces mean to Prince Philip?

Here we take a look at the music as it played…

Read more: Prince Charles visibly emotional at Prince Philip’s funeral

Music prior to the service:

Schmucke dich, o liebe Seele BWV 654 – Johann Sebastian Bach

Adagio espressivo (Sonata in A minor) – Sir William Harris

Salix (The Plymouth Suite) – Percy Whitlock

Berceuse (Op 31 No. 19) – Louis Vierne

Rhosymedre – Ralph Vaughan Williams

But the choir was limited to just four singers (Credit: BBC)

Music during the funeral of Prince Philip:

Firstly the choir sang Melita by J B Dykes

Jubilate by Benjamin Britten (1913-76), in C, written for St George’s Chapel, Windsor. This song was written by request of Prince Philip

Psalm 104, set to music by William Lovelady, which Prince Philip also requested

The choir sang Lesser Litany

The choir sings the Anthem, Russian Kontakion of the Departed, translated by William John Birkbeck, Kiev Melody, arranged by Sir Walter Parratt, KCVO

The pipe major of The Royal Regiment of Scotland plays A Lament

The buglers of the Royal Marines sound The Last Post

State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sound Reveille

The buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations

Finally, the choir sang the national anthem

COVID rules restricted the amount of musicians allowed (Credit: BBC)

Music played after the service:

Luke Bond played Prelude and Fugue in C minor BWV 546 Johann Sebastian Bach

What was the significance of the music requested by Prince Philip?

Two of the pieces of music played at the funeral of Prince Philip were personally requested by the late Duke.

The Jubilate, by Benjamin Britten, and a setting of Psalm 104 by guitarist and composer William Lovelady were both written at the request of Prince Philip.

Both The Queen and Prince Philip dined with Lord Britten after attending the premiere of his seventh opera, Gloriana.



This was an opera written about the coronation of The Queen. During this dinner, Philip reportedly requested that Lord Britten compose music for the Jubilate and the Te Deum for the St George’s Chapel choir in 1958.

Meanwhile, the Psalm 104 was first performed at Prince Philip’s 75th birthday in 1996.

What did you think of the funeral? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.