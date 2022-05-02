We may miss out on a balcony appearance from the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, according to reports.

The monarch, 96, usually waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony in scenes which are shown around the world.

But Her Majesty has not been in the best of health recently and may not be well enough to appear.

The Queen may not be well enough to make an appearance on the balcony (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Fans will be hoping to see the great-grandmother keep with the tradition in June, but it’s not a done deal.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee.”

The palace is reportedly thinking about a Plan B in the event the Queen cannot make an appearance.

Other members of the Royal family could step in for her.

The monarch has been forced to cancel a number of events in recent months prompting her famous family to take centre stage.

Last month Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall represented the Queen.

The Queen’s Jubilee always attracts a huge crowd (Credit YouTube)

They rocked up at the traditional Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan be at the Jubilee?

This is anyone’s guess.

Rumours are rife over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The couple visited the Queen last month en route to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Harry spoke about the visit in an explosive NBC interview, which didn’t go down well with everyone.

The balcony scenes are broadcast around the world (Credit: YouTube)

The L.A-based couple have been criticised for hogging the limelight while ‘craving privacy’.

Royal commentator Richard Eden thinks the couple are loving the attention.

He told royal talk show Palace Confidential: “I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not.

Prince Harry and Meghan may attend the Jubilee (Credit: Press/Cover Images)

“What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of become this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come?

“Who cares? Just stay away, honestly.”

