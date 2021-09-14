Zayn Malik, 28, has slammed the Queen, 95, in a new song he dropped – and then removed – from social media yesterday (September 13).

The former One Director star clearly had a bee in his bonnet as he made his first foray into rap.

And it’s fair to say he won’t be expecting a mention on the monarch’s birthday honours list any time soon after unleashing the foul-mouthed tirade.

Zayn Malik has hit out at the Queen in one of his new songs (Credit: Splash News)

What did Zayn say about the Queen?

Zayn dropped three new songs as a collection called Yellow Tape yesterday.

However, no sooner had news of their release been revealed via a Dropbox link, fans accused his record label RCA of removing the link.

In one of the songs, he reportedly hit out at the Queen.

Read more: The Queen’s ‘peace and quiet ruined as Prince Andrew retreats to Balmoral’

He rapped: “[F-word] the Queen, she gon’ knight ’em for their violence.”

It’s unclear who Zayn thought the Queen was going to knight, but it’s doubtful he can expect one any time soon after that!

Zayn met the monarch at the Royal Variety Performance in 2012 – and we have to say that, alongside his 1D bandmates, he looked as pleased as punch over the royal encounter.

We’re unsure of what the monarch has done to upset the pop star (Credit: Splash News)

Simon Cowell also feels the wrath of Zayn

However, the monarch wasn’t the only famous face he hit out at.

Simon Cowell – who helped fire Zayn to fame as part of One Direction on The X Factor – was also on his hit list.

Read more: Meghan and Harry want the Queen to meet Lilibet ‘in weeks’

Rapping about the music mogul, Zayn referenced leaving Syco – Simon’s record company.

However, his terminology could be seen to include a bit of a dig at the music supremo.

On the song Believe Me, Zayn rapped: “Glad we left the Syco.”

Kanye West also came under fire in one of the songs.

Simon Cowell’s Syco also got a mention (Credit: Splash News)

What is Zayn Malik doing now?

Zayn left One Direction back in 2015.

At the time he said that he wanted to live like a “normal 22 year old”.

He went on to release a number of solo albums and became a dad to his first child with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

What do you think of Zayn’s outburst? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.