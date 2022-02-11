The Duchess of Cambridge has delighted fans as a first look at her CBeebies bedtime story has been released.

Kate Middleton, 40, is reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The mother-of-three is the royal patron of Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity, and first launched Children’s Mental Health Week with them in 2015.

Kate will read a bedtime story on CBeebies (Credit: Cbeebies)

Duchess of Cambridge reads CBeebies bedtime story

In a first look clip, Kate finishes her bedtime story and delivers a special message.

She says: “Wow, what an encouraging tale. We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend Plop.

“But as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our minds.”

Royal fans gushed over Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, the duchess continues: “And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us.

“Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight.”

Royal fans were delighted to see the clip of Kate and praised her appearance.

One said: “God! What a calm and pleasant voice to hear.”

In addition, another wrote: “The Duchess has a beautiful soothing voice.”

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, is reading #CBeebiesBedtimeStories to mark Children’s Mental Health Week 💙 The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson & @paulhoward20 at 6.50pm, Sun 13th Feb then on @bbciplayer🦉@KensingtonRoyal#CBeebies20thBirthday pic.twitter.com/3T66cosPWi — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) February 11, 2022

What did fans say?

After that, one added: “Awww she is the sweetest woman on this planet and simply the perfect person to read to kids.”

Finally, a fourth tweeted: “What a beautiful reading voice for children.”

Kate’s bedtime story will air on CBeebies on Sunday, February 13, at 6:50pm.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme.

Kate’s bedtime story will air this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Meanwhile, CBeebies and CBBC celebrate 20 years on air today (February 11).

To mark Children’s Mental Health week (7-13 February 2022), children and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally.

In addition, they are encouraged to recognise that trying new things can help them move beyond their comfort zones.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark read by The Duchess of Cambridge will air at 6.50pm, Sunday 13 February.

