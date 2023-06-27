All the lovely things the royal family has said about Sarah Ferguson

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, fondly known as Fergie, has been a cherished figure within the British royal family.

As the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, she has left an indelible mark on both the monarchy and the public.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Fergie has received numerous heartfelt compliments from members of the royal family as a result of her remaining close to ‘The Firm’ following her divorce.

Here, after she shared her breast cancer diagnosis, ED! reveals the heartwarming comments the royals have made about Sarah, and who she can lean on for support during her illness.

Queen Elizabeth II on Fergie, Duchess of York

“Sarah is a dear daughter-in-law and an excellent mother,” the late Queen Elizabeth II once remarked, highlighting Fergie’s strong family ties and her dedication to her children.

Her Majesty’s words reflected the warm relationship they shared emphasising the Queen’s support for Sarah. Prince Philip also praised her.

He said he admired Fergie’s resilience and her ability to overcome obstacles. He once said: “Sarah is an extraordinary woman who has weathered many storms with courage and grace.”

His praise for her determination and commitment to her family and charitable endeavours echoed his genuine regard for Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles on Sarah Ferguson

The current monarch has often spoken highly of Sarah’s vivacious spirit and her genuine dedication to charitable causes. Charles once remarked: “Sarah’s enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious. Her commitment to making a difference in people’s lives is remarkable.”

He clearly holds his ex sister-in-law in high regard as, despite not inviting her to attend his coronation, she was at the concert at Windsor Castle the following day.

William and Kate on Fergie

Prince William has expressed his affection for his aunt Sarah Ferguson. Of course, Sarah and his late mother Princess Diana were firm friends.

He once affectionately said: “Aunt Sarah is the funniest person I know. Her humor and kindness light up any room she enters.”

Prince William also recognisses Fergie’s support during challenging times, stating: “She has been a rock for our family, and her love and guidance mean the world to us.” And, as she comes to terms with her cancer diagnosis and treatment, the heir to the throne will surely be on hand to repay the compliment.

Princess Kate, meanwhile, praised Sarah Ferguson’s dedication as a mother and her unwavering commitment to raising her daughters.

She once remarked: “Sarah’s love and devotion to her children are truly inspiring. She has raised Beatrice and Eugenie with grace and strength.” Kate also appreciates Fergie’s guidance, saying: “We are incredibly grateful for her support and wisdom as we navigate our own journey as parents.”

Fergie, Duchess of York is still a beloved member of the royal circle

Sarah Ferguson’s warm relationship with the British royal family is evident through the heartfelt words spoken by its members. Queen Elizabeth II’s endearing description of Fergie as a dear daughter-in-law and Prince Philip‘s admiration for her courage and grace reflect their fondness for her.

Charles and Kate’s appreciation for her commitment to charitable causes and her role as a devoted mother further highlight her significant contributions. Lastly, Prince William’s affectionate words emphasise the close bond between Fergie and the royal family.

These genuine quotes serve as a testament to the enduring connection between Fergie and the British royal family, capturing her remarkable qualities as a mother, philanthropist and beloved member of the royal circle.

How is Sarah doing?

Earlier this week, Sarah revealed on her podcast that she had undergone a single mastectomy. She declared that she was seeing her diagnosis as a “gift” and vowed to get fitter as a result.

“I’m going to go out there and get super fit, super well, super strong,” she said. Fergie also shared a post on social media, thanking fans for their support.

