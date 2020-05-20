Fans slam royal family for ‘snubbing’ Harry and Meghan on second wedding anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday (May 19).

However, fans spotted that the royal family didn't appear to wish the couple a happy anniversary on social media.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair reportedly spent their second anniversary at their Los Angeles home with their one-year-old son Archie.

Despite fans celebrating the occasion, some were disappointed that none of the royal family marked it on social media.

What did fans say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "No one in the royal family wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary.

"Plus, there’s nothing on any of the royals’ social media accounts. Hmmmm."

Another said: "@RoyalFamily no anniversary greeting to Harry and Meghan. I will never follow you again.

"The monarchy will end with Elizabeth. Too much cutthroat business going on. What is wrong with you people?

"You have no shame and definitely no heart!"

A third added: "@RoyalFamily just in case you forgot, yesterday was #Prince Harry & Meghan’s wedding anniversary."

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Meghan and Harry spent their special day at home.

A source told BAZAAR.com: "Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home.

"But it will still be a lovely day."

The source went on to explain how Meghan and Harry wanted clear diaries so they could make sure the day was extra-special.

The couple are living in LA with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family," the source continued.

"They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary."

Meghan and Harry recently moved to LA after spending time in Canada.

The couple stepped down from their royal duties on March 31 after announcing their decision to do so in January.

The couple celebrated their anniversary in LA (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family were reportedly due to return to the UK this summer to reunite with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the couple may have to cancel their trip.

