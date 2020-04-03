Royal fans heap praise Meghan Markle's 'touching' performance in Disney documentary

Fans of Meghan Markle have heaped praise on the former actress for her performance in the new Disney Elephant documentary - her first job since quitting royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex provides the voiceover work in Disneynature Elephant, which was added to streaming service Disney + today (April 3).

And her fans have rushed to congratulate her performance, with some calling it "touching" and others saying they found her voice "soothing".

Royal fans have praised Meghan Markle's 'touching' performance in the Disney documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Disneynature Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her son, Jomo, in their journey across the Kalahari Desert.

First job since 'Megxit'

They are led by matriarch Gaia as they face dwindling resources and avoid dangerous predators in their search for a green paradise.

Reacting to Meghan's voiceover work on Twitter, one viewer said: "Just seen #elephant with my family and it was so beautifully made. #Meghan #duchessofsussex's voice is so soothing. The story of these elephants must remind her of her own.

Beautiful narration from Meghan.

"The attacks [she], Harry and their baby boy have had from media has been vicious. They got away, just like these elephants."

Another wrote: "I just watched the #ElephantOnDisneyPlus and it was breathtaking. Duchess Meghan was awesome and outstanding."

A third tweeted: "Beautiful narration from Meghan. Just the right modulation and enthusiasm to keep you going for 80+ minutes. #ElephantOnDisneyPlus."

Just seen #elephant with my family&it was so beautifully made #Meghan #duchessofsussex’s voice is so soothing.The story of these elephants must remind her of her own.The attacks her,Harry&their baby boy have had from media has been vicious.They got away just likethese elephants❤️ pic.twitter.com/LfhcrwPYO7 — Astro🧑🏻‍🚀 (@AstroAlexander2) April 3, 2020

I just watched the #ElephantOnDisneyPlus and it was breathtaking. Duchess Meghan was awesome & outstanding. I didn’t think I could enjoy a program about Elephant but I was wrong — Nubian (@Shirley71960) April 3, 2020

A lot to learn about Elephants and how they survive. Some cheerful moments and some tearful moments. Beautiful narration from Meghan. Just the right modulation and enthusiasm to keep you going for 80+ minutes. #ElephantOnDisneyPlus — 🙏🏽👍🏽 2020 🤞🏽👌🏽 (@latteIicious) April 3, 2020

Someone else wrote: "Meghan's voice and a documentary about elephants have me weak."

A fifth put: "#ElephantOnDisneyPlus beautiful cinematography, engaging storytelling footage that draws you into the herd. Duchess Meghan has a soothing yet earnest narration style. Elephant is a visual and euphonious masterpiece."

"Meghan's voice is so happy, peaceful, appropriate, touching, naturally Meghan," tweeted another. "It's her all right. Any other description [is] false and comes from a heart with an axe to grind."

Meghan voice and a documentary about elephants have me weak.😭😭😍😍😍 so good! #ElephantOnDisneyPlus — #Mamba4ever (@gordon_izabella) April 3, 2020

#ElephantOnDisneyPlus beautiful cinematography, engaging storytelling footage that draws you into the herd. Duchess Meghan has a soothing yet earnest narration style. Elephant is a visual & euphonious masterpiece. 🐘👏🏾 #duchessmeghan so proud! — 👸🏽 Lanyiadr 💗💚✨💅🏽 (@Lanyiadr) April 3, 2020

Am shameless an old gal,here watching elephant Meghan’s voice is so happy peaceful, appropriate,touching, naturally Meghan its her all right. Any other description are false&comes from a heart with an axe to grind& is been less than truthful Henry,Archie& all decent person proud — Diane MD (@diane34392139) April 3, 2020

Living in LA

Following the shock announcement of their exit as 'senior' royals earlier this year, Harry and Meghan took refuge in a secluded house on Canada's Vancouver Island.

They are since reported to have moved to Los Angeles, where they are believed to be eyeing up homes in the Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Pacific Coast Highway corridor of the city.

The couple reportedly viewed a mansion near a Tuscan-style villa where Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, hoped to live before her death in 1997.

