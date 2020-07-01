The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st July 2020
Royals

Fans praise Kate and William’s ‘hard work’ as they video call hospital workers to mark special occasion

The call was to mark Canada Day

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised after video calling frontline workers in Canada.

To mark Canada Day today (July 1), the couple spoke with six staff members from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the staff's "fantastic" work during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

🇨🇦 On #CanadaDay we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities. À l'occasion de la fête du #Canada, nous remercions les travailleurs de première ligne à travers tout le pays pour votre travail extraordinaire de protection et de soutien de vos collectivités. The Duke and Duchess spoke with staff at @FraserHealth’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to hear about their experiences working to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, and the unique challenges of providing care throughout the outbreak, including the impact on staff, patients and their families. Visit the link in our bio to watch more from their conversation 🎞️

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Read more: Kate Middleton 'warned' Prince Harry 'not to rush into marriage' with Meghan Markle new book claims

What did Kate and William say?

William said: "I just wanted to say how proud we are of all of you...

"...and everyone on the frontline who have led the way, very stoically, very bravely and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job.

"So well done to all of you and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person."

Kate added: "It's an amazing role that you're playing and a hugely tough one as well so we're in huge admiration for everything you're doing."

William and Kate video called frontline workers in Canada (Credit: YouTube)

The couple spoke from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

A video was shared to Kate and William's Instagram account.

Don't you just love the work William and Catherine do.

The caption read: "On #CanadaDay we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities."

Kate even appeared to pay a subtle tribute to the country with her outfit.

The Duchess wore red and white, which are the colours of the nation's flag.

Kate and William said they hope to visit Canada once the pandemic is over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praised Kate and William for continuing their duties amid lockdown.

What did they say?

One person said: "Thank you to our hardworking Duke and Duchess!"

Another wrote: "Good on you William And Kate!! You are doing a good job!"

A third added: "Don't you just love the work William and Catherine do. They'll make an amazing King and Queen."

The family pictured during their tour to Canada in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate and William ‘facing difficult parenting dilemma with son Prince George’

William and Kate visited Canada back in 2011 months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, the couple also toured the country in 2016 on their first public trip as a family of four with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At the time, George was three and Charlotte was just 16-months-old.

Have you ever been to Canada? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Family

Trending Articles

 Susanna Reid confirms her new co-host as Piers Morgan is replaced
This Morning viewers baffled by 'grumpy' John Torode
Kate Garraway sends a rare social media message as husband Derek remains ill
Prince Harry apologises for institutional racism in Diana Award speech
The Queen is going to end her period of shielding with trip to Balmoral
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby get giggles during serious This Morning segment