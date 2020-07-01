Fans praise Kate and William’s ‘hard work’ as they video call hospital workers to mark special occasion

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised after video calling frontline workers in Canada.

To mark Canada Day today (July 1), the couple spoke with six staff members from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the staff's "fantastic" work during the coronavirus pandemic.

What did Kate and William say?

William said: "I just wanted to say how proud we are of all of you...

"...and everyone on the frontline who have led the way, very stoically, very bravely and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job.

"So well done to all of you and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person."

Kate added: "It's an amazing role that you're playing and a hugely tough one as well so we're in huge admiration for everything you're doing."

William and Kate video called frontline workers in Canada (Credit: YouTube)

The couple spoke from their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

A video was shared to Kate and William's Instagram account.

The caption read: "On #CanadaDay we say thank you to frontline workers across the country for your amazing work protecting and supporting your communities."

Kate even appeared to pay a subtle tribute to the country with her outfit.

The Duchess wore red and white, which are the colours of the nation's flag.

Kate and William said they hope to visit Canada once the pandemic is over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praised Kate and William for continuing their duties amid lockdown.

What did they say?

One person said: "Thank you to our hardworking Duke and Duchess!"

Another wrote: "Good on you William And Kate!! You are doing a good job!"

A third added: "Don't you just love the work William and Catherine do. They'll make an amazing King and Queen."

The family pictured during their tour to Canada in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate visited Canada back in 2011 months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, the couple also toured the country in 2016 on their first public trip as a family of four with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At the time, George was three and Charlotte was just 16-months-old.

