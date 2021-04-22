The royal family have been warned against speaking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One expert has warned that “privacy is the last thing the Sussexes want” and the royal family would be “crazy” to speak to them.

Royal commentator Angela Levin claimed that any private conversation the family had with the pair wouldn’t remain private for long.

So what did Angela Levin say about Prince Harry and Meghan?

Chatting to The Sun, Angela issued her warning to the monarch and her family.

She claimed that any private conversation they did have would end up in the press or on social media “in no time”.

The comments came in the week after Prince Philip’s funeral – and following Gayle King’s leaking of Harry‘s chat with brother William after the Oprah Winfrey interview.

She also claimed the couple are “obsessed” with global coverage.

Angela said: “I think the royal family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry. In no time it would be out in magazines and on social media.”

She added that people “don’t need to know exactly” what they’re up to.

Harry and Meghan ‘obsessed’ with going global

However, Angela continued: “Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world. They are obsessed with global. I think they should actually just continue their lives.”

They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day.

She also said that despite the couple’s repeated calls for privacy, she thinks this is the last thing they actually want.

In fact, she went so far as the call the pleas for privacy from Harry and Meghan “nonsense”.

She continued: “They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day.”

Angela’s stark advice to the couple

As a result, Angela thinks that repairing any damage caused to relations between Harry and his family will be tough.

And she had some pretty straight advice for the pair, telling them to “just be quiet”.

