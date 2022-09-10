King Charles and the trumpeters
Emotional Brits feeling hugely patriotic amongst ‘pomp and circumstance’ of the proclamation

Charles III was officially proclaimed king today

By Carena Crawford

Charles III was officially declared King today during a proclamation ceremony.

The new Monarch took his oath and swore to uphold his responsibilities to the country and its realms at 10am on Saturday, September 10.

The ceremony was televised and Brits watching at home were both ‘fascinated’ by and ‘proud’ of the historic events.

King Charles gives a solemn promise at his proclamation ceremony
King Charles took his oath today (Credit: BBC)

Charles III is proclaimed king

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 and her son, Prince Charles, immediately became King Charles III.

Although he assumed his role straight away, he was officially declared our new sovereign this morning.

The proclamation ceremony saw him give a short speech to former prime ministers, senior judges and other officials. Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, were with him.

The King pledged an oath and paid tribute to his mother.

He also announced there would be a Bank Holiday for the Queen’s state funeral. However, the date of the service has yet to be announced.

After he signed his oath and the Garter King of Arms proclaimed “God Save The King”, Charles was officially declared our new monarch

Trumpets sounded and gun salates took place as crowds cheered.

Further proclamations will be read out throughout the country over the course of the weekend.

The ceremony was televised on the BBC and those watching at home were in awe of it.

Prince William and Camilla watch as Charles gives a brief speech at his proclamation
King Charles gave a brief speech with Prince William and Camilla, Queen Consort in attendance (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

“I find this ceremony really fascinating to watch. Think how its format and wording has been passed down through the ages of our history,” mused one on Twitter.

Another agreed: “We’re very good at performing archaic rituals. I’m no raving royalist but this proclamation is fascinating.”

“As someone with a passion for history this once-in-a-generation history in the making is fascinating to witness,” said a third.

Trumpeters perform on the balcony of Friar's Court as Prince Charles is proclaimed King
There was a lot of ‘pomp and circumstance’ involved and fans loved it (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family Channel)

‘Pomp and circumstance’

Others were thrilled by the impressive formalities of the occasion.

“I rather love all this pomp and circumstance. The Brits do this sort of thing so well. All those costumes are so gorgeous,” said one.

“Watching the proclamation of King Charles III. Love the pomp and circumstance and the historical significance,” added another.

A third wrote: “The British do pomp and circumstance better than any other people.”

“I do love our traditions, pomp and circumstance, the gun salutes, the soldiers in their finest uniforms and the horses, the military bands, the processions we sure know how to put on a show…
God Save The King,” said one more.

“Nobody does tradition, pageantry, pomp and circumstance better than our beautiful island. It is magnificent,” declared someone else.

Another agreed: “Watching the pomp and circumstance with King Charles III. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing better than formality, protocol, tradition, decorum, and etiquette.”

“Nobody does pomp and circumstance like the [Brits] Tragic circumstances but amazing to witness history. God Save The King,” shared a final tweeter.

