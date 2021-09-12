Emma Raducanu congratulated by Royal Family after winning US Open

Emma Raducanu has been congratulated by the Royal Family after winning the US Open.

The 18-year-old tennis player made history on Saturday after becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years.

Emma beat 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, from Canada, in the US Open final.

Congratulations for the star have rolled in, including from members of the Royal Family.

Emma Raducanu won the US Open on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Raducanu wins US Open

The Queen said in a statement: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry share memories of Prince Philip in first trailer for BBC documentary

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

The Queen and Kate congratulated Emma on her win (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton sends congratulations

“I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton – an avid tennis fan – also sent her congratulations to Emma on Twitter.

The Duchess of Cambridge said: “Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!

“Incredible –we are all so proud of you.”

Kate also sent her congratulations to Fernandez.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

She added: “@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also issued a statement via their Twitter account.

It read: “Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu on your #USOpen win – what a fantastic achievement!

“We are all so proud. Well done to @LeylahFernandez today too.

“An outstanding match between two inspiring young women – we can’t wait to see where you go next.”

Fernandez and Raducanu following their match (Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com)

Emma Raducanu news

Meanwhile, Raducanu and Fernandez’s match lasted an hour and 51 minutes.

After her win, Raducanu told the crowd: “I’d like to say thank you to all the people in New York.

Read more: Royal insider: 5 times Kate Middleton acted as peacemaker for Harry and Meghan

“Thank you all for making me feel at home from my first qualifying match all the way to the final. I’ve loved playing in front of you.

“You’ve really spurred me on in some very difficult moments and I hope that me and Leylah put on a good performance today.”

Congratulating Fernandez, she added: “She’s played some incredible tennis and beat some of the top players in the world, so it was an incredibly difficult match.”

What did you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.