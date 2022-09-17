Queen Elizabeth II was a much-loved matriarch, with four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Now, after her passing, the youngest members of her family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have a bittersweet way to remember her.

This is because a treasured gift that was given to the Queen as a child now sits at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

And, because it’s just minutes from the new home of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, the trio of kids are able to visit whenever they like.

Queen Elizabeth II ensures great-grandchildren remember her fondly

What better way to remain in her great-grandchildrens’ memories than for them to share cherished happy times in the same place that the then Princess Elizabeth did as a child.

When she was a youngster, Elizabeth was gifted a playhouse.

She spent a lot of her time playing in the house, set in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, with her sister Princess Margaret.

The Queen was six when the people of Wales gifted her the life-sized playhouse. It’s called Y Bwthyn Bach or The Little House.

It has running water, electricity, a fully-functioning kitchen and bathroom and a living room and bedroom.

The two young princesses were often photographed playing in their house.

There are also pictures of King Charles playing there as a young boy.

Princess Beatrice has also spoken fondly of the house.

And now it seems it’s time for it to be handed down for the next generations to enjoy.

It’s reported that the impressive playhouse is now enjoyed by George, Charlotte and Louis.

Not only that, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Windsor, their two children – Archie and Lilibet – have also played at the house.

The children of William and Kate are perhaps the most likely to enjoy their great-grandmother’s gift.

This is because their new home Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from the Royal Lodge.

Princess Beatrice on the playhouse

Speaking in The Diamond Queen documentary, Princess Beatrice opened up about her experience of the playhouse during her childhood.

She said she even helped to renovate it in 2012.

And added that the playhouse stayed close to the Queen’s heart long after she out-grew it.

“Granny and her sister played here growing up and we’ve been lucky enough to play here with cousins and second cousins and it’s a big family treat,” she said.

“It’s the most glamorous wendy house ever, but it’s really beautiful and what you’re seeing now is after a year’s renovation process.

“It’s been completely rethatched, new curtains, new wiring, a bit of a spruce up really! All the little china and glass was created especially for the house.”

Beatrice then added of the Queen: “She still likes to come back and visit. Granny was very clear that for all the fabric she wanted very little designs.

“It’s such a little house that she wanted little flowers and patterns. It’s beautiful. I’ve been lucky enough to play here and now Granny’s a great-granny, so now the great-grandchildren can enjoy it too.”

