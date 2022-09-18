Prince Edward and wife Sophie took part in an extended walkabout outside Buckingham Palace yesterday (September 17).

The Earl and Countess of Wessex spent time greeting well-wishers in London.

They spoke to many who had travelled to lay flowers for the Queen, as well as those camping out ahead of the state funeral on Monday (September 19).

Prince Edward and wife Sophie were outside Buckingham Palace yesterday (Credit: Splash News)

Edward and Sophie take part in London walkabout

But while Sophie was incredibly tactile, even picking up a baby for a cuddle at one point, Edward’s behaviour was in stark contrast.

While he did chat to many royal fans, he declined hand shakes from the vast majority of well-wishers who requested one.

But why?

Sophie Wessex seems a warm caring person, Edward doesn’t do handshakes.

Twitter was awash with questions about why Edward turned down the handshakes while Sophie was so receptive to the assembled crowds.

“Sophie Wessex seems a warm caring person, Edward doesn’t do handshakes,” said one.

“He takes after Prince Philip he did not like hand shaking very much,” said another.

“And then there is Edward, the Prince who couldn’t shake hands with the crowds. Shameful,” said another.

They added: “My hands will fall off he said, as his dear wife Sophie shook hands and took flowers.”

“I’d love to shake your hand but have you seen how many people are here, it would fall off.” The Earl of Wessex met crowds outside Buckingham Palace – but at first seemed hesitant to shake hands. Latest: https://t.co/1IxOjJUimc pic.twitter.com/U3TWKZ98ui — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 17, 2022

Prince Edward reveals reason he didn’t shake hands

Indeed, the Earl of Wessex did comment that his hands would “fall off” if he shook hands with everyone waiting behind the barriers.

Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d love to shake hands, but have you seen how many people there are here?

“They’d [my hands would] fall off!”

Another member of the crowd claimed he told them: “I’ve been trying to avoid it only because if I do it once, I have to shake everybody’s hand.”

Prince Edward raised eyebrows when he refused to shake hands with well-wishers (Credit: Sky News)

‘You’re a snob’

However, the excuse didn’t wash with some.

“Other royals’ hands did not fall off Edward. You’re a snob,” slammed one.

And Sophie had no such qualms.

She was seen chatting to well-wishers, collecting flowers, shaking hands and cuddling babies.

“Sophie rocks it…Edward on the other hand needs a little work on his public image,” said one.

Edward has a change of heart

However, later in the walkabout Edward was seen shaking hands with some well-wishers.

He appeared to do so when the crowds were smaller, seemingly meaning he wouldn’t be too delayed as he made his way down the line.

“The Earl Of Wessex doesn’t seem just as comfortable with the handshakes as other members of the royal family.

“Still, a nice gesture for Edward and Sophie to come out of Buckingham Palace to meet the public,” another concluded.

Read more: Archbishop reveals what Queen definitely didn’t want from her funeral

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and join the debate.