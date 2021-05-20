Earl Spencer has posted a picture of Princess Diana – his late sister – and shared an insight into their “bond”.

Charles posted the picture earlier today (May 20) – the day it was confirmed Martin Bashir did breech guidelines with his Panorama interview with Diana.

In the interview, Diana famously admitted of her marriage to Prince Charles: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

However, love and marriage were far from Diana’s mind in the new picture Charles Spencer has shared.

Earl Spencer has shared a new picture of Princess Diana as a child (Credit: Splash News)

Earl Spencer shares new Princess Diana picture

The new picture has never been shared before in public and shows siblings Charles and Diana sitting outside together on a warm day.

It’s thought the picture was taken on the Althorp Estate, where Charles grew up with elder sisters Diana, Sarah and Jane.

Read more: Meghan and Harry ‘could be divided’ by Diana documentary

Of course, the estate is now Princess Diana’s final resting place following her death in August 1997.

In the caption for the picture, Charles wrote: “Some bonds go back a very long way.”

In the black-and-white picture, Diana can be seen wearing a swimsuit while sitting on the end of a sun lounger with Charles, who is wearing shorts.

Diana would’ve celebrated her 60th birthday this year (Credit: Splash News)

How did Diana fans react to the picture?

One fan posted: “Aww what a lovely picture.”

I’m sure you miss your playmate so much.

Another said: “Beautiful brother and sister. Thank you for defending your wonderful, kind sister Diana.”

Read more: Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana with latest TV appearance

A third added: “Lovely photo. Thank you for sharing it. The bond between a brother and sister is a strong one. Yes we all have times when there are arguments but the bond is always there, immutable.”

Another posted: “Siblings are irreplaceable and never forgotten. We will always look out for them in life and death.”

“I’m sure you miss your playmate so much,” said another sadly.

Some bonds go back a very long way. pic.twitter.com/BFpBiScOyT — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 20, 2021

So why did Earl Spencer post the picture today?

The picture was posted just hours after Martin Bashir stepped down from his role at the BBC over the Panorama inquiry.

Earl Spencer had previously demanded that the BBC launch an inquiry into just how Bashir had secured the interview with his sister.

The report concluded that Bashir did fake bank statements and “deceived” Diana to land the interview.

The BBC has now apologised.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.