Prince Harry warned he could have made ‘lot of headway’ accepting Princess Kate’s ‘olive branch’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, could have made a “lot of headway” by accepting Princess Kate’s “olive branch recently, a PR expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales reportedly invited her brother-in-law round for tea when he was in the UK last.

Kate offered Harry an “olive branch” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate invited Duke of Sussex round for tea

Prince Harry was in the UK recently for his court case against the tabloids. It has since been reported that while he was in the country, his sister-in-law, Kate invited him round for tea.

“Kate checked in on Harry while he was in England, which meant a lot since very few others bothered to extend any type of welcome. She called to invite Harry over for tea, but he declined because there was such little time, and he’s just not ready to face William while things are still so awkward,” an insider alleged to Heat magazine.

This was allegedly to remind Harry that he still has “family”. It also suggests that “everything can be forgiven one day”,

However, according to the insider, Meghan wasn’t happy with Kate’s “meddling”. “Meghan doesn’t appreciate Kate meddling. It’s undermining her and she finds it manipulative,” the insider alleged.

Prince Harry could have made ‘headway’ by going for tea (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex warned he could have made ‘headway’ accepting Princess Kate offer

Harry could have made a “lot of headway” by accepting Kate’s offer of tea, it’s said. PR expert Jordan James, CEO of UnlockdPR, spoke exclusively to ED! about Kate’s olive branch to her brother-in-law.

“A lot can be solved over a good cuppa,” Jordan said. “And if Harry had taken up his sister-in-law’s offer for a brew I think a lot of headway could have been made in restoring the now-fractured relationship between the two offshoots of the Royal family.”

“The fact Kate is offering Harry olive branches after all that has happened in recent years is a positive sign, and while Harry is yet to have taken up Kate’s offer of tea, the fact she feels comfortable trying to bring him back into the fold lets him know that he still has a place in the royal family – should he choose to ‘come back’ into the fold,” he then said.

Meghan is ‘unhappy’ with Kate’s ‘meddling’ (Credit: Netflix)

Why is Meghan unhappy?

Jordan then continued: “The fact that Harry still has a space in the royal family goes against much of what the Sussexes have been presenting to the media, with Meghan especially emphasising how the pair have been ostracised and don’t ‘fit in’ with the rest of the royals.”

Jordan went on: “It’s no surprise then that Kate’s actions are upsetting Meghan as it completely undermines her stance that the couple is not welcome or liked by the royal family as well as her personal hold upon Harry.” He then suggested Harry is “distancing” himself from his wife.

Jordan then went on. “With so much of the recent success of the Sussexes tied to their fractured relationship with the royal family, it’s no shock that Meghan would be reluctant to heal what is essentially a constant source of income – as if the drama keeps going, so does the media coverage,” he said.

Recent reports claim that Harry will reach out to William on his birthday. The Prince of Wales turned 41 today.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘will reach out’ to brother William as Prince of Wales celebrates 41st birthday

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story