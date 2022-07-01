The Duke of Cambridge has said that he’s “proud” of the recipients of The Diana Award in a new message today (Friday, July 1).

Prince William‘s words come on what would have been the late Princess of Wales’ 61st birthday.

HRH The Duke of Cambridge shares his congratulations through a message of support to The 2022 Diana Award recipients:

Duke of Cambridge’s pride

On what would have been Diana‘s 61st birthday, Prince William shared his congratulations to the recipients of the 2022 Diana Award.

The Diana Award honours young people who work to improve the lives of others.

The official Diana Awards Twitter account posted Prince William’s message this morning for their 35.7k followers to see.

“Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today!” Prince William’s message read.”You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts.”

Prince William’s message continued, in which the Duke paid tribute to the recipients of the award.

“Your stories are remarkable,” he wrote.

William’s message came on the day of Diana’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Cambridge’s Diana Award message

“Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all,” he continued.

He then thanked the recipients for their compassion, bravery, and determination.

“Thank you for your compassion, bravery, and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all,” he said.

“I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them.”

Harry also penned a message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s message

Like his brother, Prince Harry also penned a message to the Diana Award recipients today.

In a short video message, Harry said: “This is a special year.”

“It’s one where I hope you take extra time to remember her and how she lived, but to reflect on the life she continues to lead through so many,” he continued.

“My mother instilled in me, and all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world,” Harry then said.

“And now as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life,” he continued.

“All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so.”

