Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Christmas carol concert 2021
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge address the nation in touching Christmas Day message

Sparing a thought for those of us struggling

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a special message with the nation this Christmas Day.

Posting to social media, Kate and William wrote: “This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned.

“From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C.”

Last night, on Christmas Eve, Kate delighted ITV viewers with her Westminster Abbey Christmas carol service, recorded earlier this month.

Wearing a bright-red Miu Miu sweater, the Duchess flashed a big smile as she helped decorate the Abbey’s tree.

kate middleton ready for carol concert
Kate Middleton marked Christmas with a festive TV special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The tree Kate was decorating was donated by the Queen from Windsor Great Park.

Alongside her festive Instagram post, Kate told her followers: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

Fans rushed to compliment the royal, with one saying: “We are so lucky to have you!”

A second replied: “Red is definitely your colour!”

“You look so stunning,” chimed in a third.

She then went on to urge royal fans to tune in on Christmas Eve to get a taste of the festive fun.

Prince William also attended alongside his wife. The special programme will also feature performances from Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

Read more: Prince William lifts lid on Christmas with kids as he and Kate ‘scrap plans to spend time with Queen’ 

kate middleton ready for carol concert
Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton’s hopes to bring the country together with festive special

In an accompanying video, Kate said: “We’ve been through such a bleak time.

“We’ve seen so many challenges and we’ve lost our loved ones. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

She added: “But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Read more: Prince George named ‘most popular royal child’ in new study

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is still available to watch on ITV Hub.

