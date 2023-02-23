Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has been branded a “gold-digger” over a decision one expert has described as “icky”.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has promised to spill the beans on Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the late Queen.

However, it’s nothing to do with how she feels about the royals.

It’s all in the name of promoting her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Fergie, 63, has written a string of books in the past, for children as well as adults.

And, according to the press release, she will happily chat about the trio at a promo event Stateside.

Duchess of York branded ‘icky’

Fergie will appear at New York’s Culture Centre on March 7, a day after the book is released.

The story draws on her own experiences of life, too.

That feels very money-grabby to me.

Furthermore, besides Harry and Meghan, she will also talk about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

Discussing the upcoming book tour on the most recent episode of Royally Obsessed, a weekly royal podcast, co-hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito shared their opinions.

Fiorito said: “The PR announcement said she would be willing to answer questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It feels so icky to me. And she would answer questions about the Queen too.”

She then added: “I feel weird about that. That feels very money-grabby to me and I don’t like that.”

It’s not the first time Fergie has agreed to reveal intimate details

Fergie was due to attend a stage event in Australia called Conversations with Sarah, Duchess of York.

But it was cancelled at the last minute.

She was due to tour Brisbane, Melbourne as well as Sydney, but the appearances with journalist Ray Martin were cancelled.

A press release promised: “The Duchess will talk about the dark times, her learnings, and a great deal that we don’t know about her.”

She was originally expected to discuss her childhood, moving to London as well as her marriage to Prince Andrew.

Organisers put her no-show down to a “clash of schedules”.

