Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly “underestimated” how far down the Hollywood pecking order she’d be, according to an alleged former friend.

Meghan, 41, relocated to the United States in 2020 after she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties.

Last year, the pair released their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which gave insight into their love story, as well as the challenges they faced in the palace.

The husband and wife have also continued to make headlines after the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

However, TV presenter Nick Ede, who claims to be a former friend of Meghan, has claimed that the Duke and Duchess are not as popular as they thought they would have been in the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan got married in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Duchess of Sussex status ‘changed a lot’

The royal expert told Express that Meghan “flew in and we became really good friends”.

He claimed they were “friends for a few years”.

He continued: “I think it’s quite interesting to have known her to now see what it’s like in LA for her. I’ve got lots of friends who live there, who know what their reputation is like and it’s changed a lot.”

Nick went on to claim: “I think they came in and thought they’d be the number one people on the block and they’re not really. They’re kind of quite far down really in that pecking order. And I think that’s been an issue with them, in that sense of stepping down.”

Prince Harry can’t compare with Hollywood royalty, it seems (Credit: ITV)

Meghan ‘underestimated that in many ways’

The presenter also went on to explain that Hollywood royalty isn’t a title.

He said it’s people like “J.Lo, it’s Sharon Stone, it’s Beyonce, it’s the Kardashians”.

Nick then alleged: “That’s their royalty. And also the Obamas or Clintons. If you’ve been in office, apart from Trump, then you’re seen as being a top dog. I think they have underestimated that in many ways.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly takes swipe at Harry and Meghan today amid reports Duke of York could ‘follow in their footsteps’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.