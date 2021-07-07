Duchess of Cornwall slammed over ‘irresponsible’ comments over face masks

The Duchess of Cornwall has been slammed on social media after “irresponsible” comments about face masks.

Camilla, 73, and husband Prince Charles visited Wales today (Wednesday July 7) and a comment about face coverings angered some people on Twitter.

Camilla has been wearing a mask during royal engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Duchess of Cornwall do today?

The Duchess and the Prince spoke to students at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to see how everyone had coped during the pandemic.

Speaking with William Pearson, who is studying for an MA in opera performance, Camilla was heard saying, “I can’t wait to get of these” and touched her mask.

She was, of course referring to the face masks everyone has had to wear during the various lockdowns.

After her frank admission, she and the Prince continued with their tour.

They were treated to various performances from students, including passages from Shakespeare.

Prince Charles and Camilla in face coverings (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did social media users react?

Disappointed social media users took to Twitter to express their outrage at the comment.

One said: “I ‘can’t wait to get rid’ of my face mask because that means COVID is no longer a threat.

“Until then, I’ll continue with FACTS.

“What a pity Camilla doesn’t have any sense of social responsibility; I hope that the majority of the rest of us does.”

Another wrote: “We all cant wait to get rid of them, but the majority of us will only do so when its safe for all of us.

A third chuntered: “No change here. When did she and her hubby show any sense of social responsibility?”

Wearing face masks could become a thing of the recent past (Credit: Pexels)

When can we stop wearing face masks?

When it comes to face coverings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation on Monday that social distancing, masks and self-isolating would soon end in England.

Mr Johnson said that Brits must “learn to live” with the virus and exercise their own “judgement” from July 19 onwards.

And in August, the government is also set to remove self-isolation rules.