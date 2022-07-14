Duchess of Cornwall branded a ‘hypocrite’ as she urges people to be ‘considerate of others’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been branded a ‘hypocrite’ by some ITV viewers after a documentary aired about her.

Prince Charles‘ wife came in for stick from some royal fans who complained she came over as “full of herself”.

But while she came in for negative comments from some quarters of Twitter, others reckoned she came over as “caring”.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, consults with journalists in the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Duchess of Cornwall ITV documentary airs

Viewers saw Camilla’s Country Life show the 74-year-old as she guest edited the publication of the same name.

The documentary, which aired last night (Wednesday July 13), also celebrates her upcoming 75th birthday and the mag’s 125th anniversary.

She was also filmed visiting an exhibition in Manchester concerning domestic abuse, the Grand National and the Royal Cornwall Show.

However, one comment she made when asked about guidance she would offer her younger self with the benefit of experience seemed to rile some viewers.

Camilla and Prince Charles married in April 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess’ advice

Camilla responded: “Well, I think I’d remember the advice may parents gave me, which is try and be considerate of others.

“I think that’s a very important thing to learn in life. And I think I’d give the same advice to my children and my grandchildren.”

Fans of Princess Diana were quick to accuse Camilla of being a “hypocrite”, highlighting her affair with the man who would become her husband.

But other social media users put forth their view Camilla will be a “terrific” Queen Consort.

Camilla came in for criticism from some viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘So full of herself’

“If this is PR to try and get people to like her, I don’t think it’s going well. So full of herself,” one Twitter user claimed.

Jarring given Camilla’s history with Charles and Diana.

Another said: “The hypocrisy of Camilla on Camilla’s Country Life…. ‘Try and be considerate of others.’ Yeah, just like you when you conducted your affair.”

And a third concurred: “Be considerate of others… jarring given Camilla’s history with Charles and Diana.”

Despite some detractors, the Duchess of Cornwall charmed other royal fans (Credit: ITV)

‘Always liked her!’

Others were more positive about their perceptions of Camilla.

“Always liked her! And she makes Prince Charles so happy! A terrific Queen Consort in waiting!” one user tweeted.

“What a lovely programme. Showing us a caring, emphatic Duchess. She will be a great Queen Consort,” another claimed.

Meanwhile, someone else gushed: “What a wonderful lady, so down-to-earth. She will make an amazing Queen Consort. The countryside needs champions like her.”

