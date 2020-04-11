The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 11th April 2020
Royals

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla shares emotional tribute to her late brother during coronavirus lockdown

Camilla hoped to inspire other to read during lockdown chose one of her conservationist brother Mark Shand's as a favourite

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has paid tribute to her late brother Mark Shand by picking one of his books as a lockdown must-read.

The conservationist died in 2014, aged 62, after falling and sustaining serious injuries in New York.

Camilla, 72, chose a series of her top reads to inspire more people to curl up with a good book during lockdown.

Camilla and Charles are in lockdown at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Charles and Camilla share sweet photo with their dogs as they are reunited after self-isolation

Love of literature

The Duchess, who loves literature, included one of her late brother's pieces in her list.

The book, titled Travels On My Elephant, chronicled Mark's adventures with an elephant named Tara.

My late brother's tale of his love affair with Tara, an Asian elephant on their journey across India... It always brings a tear to my eye

Camilla told the Press and Journal: "Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said 'there is no friend as loyal as a book'.

"In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh.

She recommended a book penned by her late brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest friends. My late brother's tale of his love affair with Tara, an Asian elephant on their journey across India... It always brings a tear to my eye."

The book list also includes The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman and A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens.

Relaxing at home

Camilla self-isolated for two weeks after her husband the Prince of Wales caught coronavirus.

Relatives of those who have the disease have to isolate for 14 days, according to the current guidelines.

They are at their Scottish residence Balmoral, where they have been spending lockdown.

Read more: William and Kate share Easter plans as they chat to children of key workers during first virtual engagement 

The Duchess, president of the Royal Voluntary Service, immediately joined the 750,000 Britons volunteering for the NHS.

She called Doris Winfield, 85, in Rickmansworth, about the frustrations of isolation.

Camilla also thanked the people who have donated their time to help those "who are most in need of practical and emotional support".

She added: "[RVS] has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story

Trending Articles

 Eagle eyed Coronation Street fans spot star in classic Vera episode
Gogglebox viewers slam Kardashians' disgusting behaviour
Friday Night Dinner Jim actor Mark Heap is unrecognisable in real life
Viewers in hysterics over Gino D’Acampo’s crude joke on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip
Ex-Emmerdale star reveals her at-high-risk parents were burgled
Coronavirus: Sun worshippers flout lockdown rules to hit the beach and meet up with pals