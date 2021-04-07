The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, donned a headscarf today as she visited a Mosque in North London.

Prince Charles‘ wife, 73, met staff, volunteers and people receiving the coronavirus jab at the Tottenham Vaccination Centre on Wednesday (April 7).

Later, she headed to Wightman Road Mosque – where she had to confront her fear of needles.

Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall was at a mosque in north London on Wednesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cornwall’s mosque visit

While at the mosque, Camilla wore a white shirt with a dark pencil skirt and a cape coat, along with a leopard-print mask and a white headscarf.

It’s custom to take outdoor shoes off when visiting a mosque, so the royal put on a fair of faux fur black slippers to walk around in.

Footage from the engagement showed her learning how to pack hampers for the community.

The royal reportedly had to face her fear of needles (Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere during her visit to the London Islamic Cultural Society on Wightman Road, Camilla also had to face up to her fear of needles.

According to the Evening Standard, she saw a medical student volunteer who held a syringe.

I don’t even ask because I hate injections so much that I shut my eyes…

Camilla took a step back from them, but one of the doctors on site joked: “Don’t worry, it’s not going [anywhere] near you.”

The newspaper also reported that Camilla spoke with the doctor about how his team had done a good job in helping with the vaccine rollout, as they are on track to deliver their 50,000th jab over the weekend.

Camilla recently got a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal’s phobia of needles

Camilla’s needle phobia is well known.

Only recently, she joked she had “shut [her] eyes” while receiving the vaccine herself.

According to the Daily Mail, when asked she had had the AstraZeneca jab, the duchess said: “It’s very good news. Although it didn’t matter.

“I didn’t ask. I don’t even ask because I hate injections so much that I shut my eyes… whatever comes out. You take what you are given.”

