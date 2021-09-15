The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out for her first royal engagement after her summer break.

Kate Middleton got back to work today as she visited RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire as she met military personnel who supported Britain’s efforts to evacuate Afghanistan civilians.

The duchess wore a chic £285 neutral blazer from Reiss with a white shirt and navy wide leg trousers.

Kate returned to work today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge visits RAF Brize Norton

Kate added a neutral handbag from Tusting to her look.

The duchess met with RAF air crew and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport.

A message on Kate and Prince William‘s Instagram page read: “Thank you to all the incredible people involved in #OperationPitting, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, which saw 15,000 people flown out of Kabul in August by the @RoyalAirForce.”

The Duchess of Cambridge visited RAF Brize Norton today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gushed over Kate during her appearance.

One person said: “It’s a joy to see the Duchess of Cambridge back! We missed her a lot.

“Amazing work she’s doing and honestly we want to see her more and more. She’s a gem.”

Another wrote: “How wonderful to see our Duchess honoring these brave soldiers! We all missed her.”

A third added: “So happy to see The Duchess being back to work for an important cause.”

Kate was all smiles today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This is Kate’s first engagement in around two months as she enjoyed a summer break.

Meanwhile, last weekend, Kate and William attended her brother James Middleton’s wedding with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The nuptials took place in the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas on Saturday.

James shared the news of his wedding on Instagram, writing: “Mr & Mrs Middleton.

“Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

Kate and James’ parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also in attendance as well as their sister Pippa Middleton.

