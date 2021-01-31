The Duchess of Cambridge shared a personal message today to mark Children’s Mental Health Week (February 1 to 7).

Kate Middleton, 39, discussed the importance for parents and carers to look after their own mental wellbeing.

The royal spoke from the grounds of her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where she’s spending lockdown with husband Prince William and their three children.

What did the Duchess of Cambridge say?

The Duchess wrapped up warm for the brisk walk, wearing a cosy beanie with a fluffy bobble and a navy quilted Barbour jacket.

She said: “This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself.

“About finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked Children’s Mental Health Week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So whether that’s through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it’s finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself.”

The Duchess continued: “And while this is Children’s Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too.

This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself.

“Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritise.

“This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.

Kate said parents and carers have to look after themselves too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.”

Fans praised Kate for her message and gushed over her casual appearance.

One person commented: “How lovely to see you like this.”

Kate and William have three children (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Thanks for being such an inspiration Catherine!”

A third added: “Wonderful message, thank you for sharing! It’s great to see the Duchess in a more casual setting.”

