Duchess of Cambridge reveals Prince Louis is struggling with new cuddling rules

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her son Prince Louis wants to "cuddle everything".

Kate admitted her youngest child, two, "doesn't understand" social distancing measures which are in place to slow the spread of coronavirus because he loves physical contact with other children.

She said: "Louis doesn't understand social distancing.

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed her son Prince Louis wants to "cuddle everything" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Middleton teams up with Andy Murray to surprise schoolkids

"He goes out wanting to cuddle everything. Especially babies younger than him... If you put Louis down, he's off."

The 38-year-old royal - who also has Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, with husband Prince William - admitted she's felt like a "feeding machine" over the last few months because her children are constantly hungry.

What did Kate say?

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "My children have bottomless pits. I feel like a constant feeding machine for them."

Kate felt like a "feeding machine" over the last few months (Credit: BBC)

Catherine admitted having to homeschool her children due to schools being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic had been a "challenge".

However, she's enjoyed having more time with her brood.

She said: "It's been challenging. Some parts have been really positive, spending extra time with the kids, everything like that, but it is equally stressful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

"You are in confined spaces... And having to home school, that was a challenge.

"I always had a respect for teachers before, but now I have a newfound respect for them."

He goes out wanting to cuddle everything.

And now, like many working parents, the duchess faces the challenge of returning to work with more face-to-face royal duties.

This means she'll have to cut back on the recent weeks of quality time with her kids.

Prince William and Kate have three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: 8 things that make Kate Middleton great as she's crowned most popular royal

She said: "How do you extend that umbilical cord from having had that precious time together?

"I know from a personal perspective, having all that extra time together as a family, but then being able to step back again and go back to how things were.

"It's really hard for lots of families."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.