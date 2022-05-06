Duchess of Cambridge issues plea in powerful message after taking on new role

The Duchess of Cambridge has issued a powerful message as she became patron of a “fantastic” organisation.

Kate, 40, has been named patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, which supports the mental health of women.

In a video message, Kate said it’s “down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers”.

Kate shared a powerful message this week (Credit: YouTube)

Duchess of Cambridge new role

In the personal video, Kate said: “The birth of a child is one of life’s greatest gifts.

“But it can also be one of the most challenging times for many families and one that should not be faced alone.

“The past couple of years have reminded us just how much we need each other and how vital our relationships are to our long-term health and happiness.”

The Duchess of Cambridge is supporting the organisation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the duchess continued: “This starts in the very earliest years of our lives, when we need close and continuous care from the people around us to nurture our development and ensure that we get the right start in life.

“But we all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding.

“Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years.”

Kate said that around 20 per cent of women in the UK have experienced perinatal mental illness.

Kate said parents and carers need support (Credit: YouTube)

She added: “Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence.

“No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time.”

Meanwhile, Kate said it’s “crucial” that those struggling receive “the right support”.

Ending her powerful message, the duchess said “plenty more” can be done.

Kate Middeton news

In addition, she added: “And it’s down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today.

“Because by ensuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier and more nurturing society which benefits us all.”

