Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in pink gown ahead of controversial tour visit

The Duchess of Cambridge has stunned in a pink dress in Belize as she continues her Caribbean tour with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an eight-day tour in the Caribbean.

Last night, Kate wowed in a floor-length pink gown designed by The Vampire’s Wife which reportedly costs £2,500.

Kate wore a stunning pink gown for a reception in Belize (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Duchess of Cambridge dress

The dress featured layered capped sleeves. The duchess paired the dress with a Mayan embroidered bag.

She also wore gold pendant earrings, which she previously wore at a James Bond premiere.

Meanwhile, William also dressed up as he wore a blue suit.

Kate’s dress reportedly costs £2,500 (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The couple attended a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal fans couldn’t get enough of Kate’s look, with some saying they were “blown away”.

One person said on Twitter: “I don’t think the Duchess of Cambridge has ever looked better than she does tonight. I’m blown away! #RoyalTourCaribbean.”

Another commented: “OMG! She did not disappoint! Perfection.”

Kate and William have visited Belize so far on their tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third gushed: “She takes your breath away with her beauty and style.”

Another added: “Just when we think she couldn’t look more stunning than she already does… she proves us wrong in a beautiful way.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, William and Kate are due to visit Jamaica.

However, some Jamaican politicians, business leaders, musicians, and doctors aren’t impressed about the couple’s visit.

They have written an open letter for the British Monarchy.

Part of it read: “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, has perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.”

It came after William and Kate were forced to cancel a visit to a Belize village following opposition from local residents.

