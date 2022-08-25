Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge smiling
Royals

Kate Middleton’s sweet nickname she’s gained by royal fans which has link to Diana

It's very fitting

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been given a sweet new nickname by royal fans in recent months.

What makes the nickname even more heartwarming is that it links to the late Princess Diana.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton smiling in a yellow dress
Kate has a new nickname (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duchess of Cambridge’s new nickname

Part of a working royal’s job is charity work – and Kate does an awful lot of it.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge mainly focuses on charities to do with childhood development and children’s mental health.

Back in February, Kate went on a solo tour to Denmark.

During the trip, the Duchess went to Stenurten Forest Kindergarten to speak about children’s mental health.

However, just as Princess Diana became known as the People’s Princess, Kate has received a nickname of her own by doting royal fans.

Fans refer to the 40-year-old as the Children’s Princess by some fans online – and we think it’s really sweet.

Duchess of Cambridge bending down to speak to school children
Kate has been praised for her work with kids (Credit: YouTube)

The Children’s Princess?

Plenty of royal fans have taken to Twitter in recent months to use the sweet nickname when discussing Kate.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is proving yet again why she is the Children’s Princess. She loves working with and working for children. Catherine is wonderful and I’m excited to see the things she will do in the future,” one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I can’t wait to see what the Duchess of Cambridge, known as a Children’s Princess, has in store for us on #childrenmentalhealthweek.”

“HRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will forever be the princess of children’s hearts,” a third said.

In addition, another tweeted: “I think children see her as this ethereal being, like Glinda the Good Witch or Cinderella. Someone who is almost magical. I know that’s how I would see her.”

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William
Charlotte and George are going to a new school in September (Credit: YouTube)

Duchess of Cambridge news

It has recently been announced that the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, are moving house.

They’re moving away from Kensington Palace to a new home in Windsor, along with their three children.

Meanwhile, a new home also means a new school for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as Prince Louis.

They will begin learning at Lambrook School in September. Reports claim that the Cambridges will fork out £53,000 a year in school fees.

In a statement, Kate and William said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

Read more: Kate Middleton praised by royal fans as she’s spotted ‘flying economy with Charlotte and Louis’ to Scotland

