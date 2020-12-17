The Duchess of Cambridge is “no pushover” when it comes to her kids, it has been claimed.

A source close to the much-loved senior royal has revealed she lives a very “normal” life behind closed doors.

In fact, they have revealed that she’s not adverse to giving her three kids – George, Charlotte and Louis – a telling off if they “act up”.

The Duchess of Cambridge is seen with William and their three kids in their Christmas card (Credit: Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Cambridge family Christmas card

Although they look like butter wouldn’t melt in their new Christmas card, it appears that Kate’s three kids aren’t always on their best behaviour.

Earlier today (December 17), the Cambridge family’s 2020 Christmas card was officially released.

It features William and wife Kate sitting on hay bales in front of a stack of wood with their three children.

When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mum, and she’s no pushover.

And it certainly paints an idyllic picture of royal family life.

However, behind closed doors, that isn’t always the case, a royal insider told American magazine People.

The duchess rarely wears make-up or does her hair for the school run (Credit: Splash News)

Duchess of Cambridge and her life as a ‘busy working mum’

A friend has claimed she lives a “normal life” like “any busy working mum”.

And, when it comes to her kids – George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two – they’re not always angels.

The pal revealed they are always “running around and knocking things over” and don’t have any “airs and graces”.

“It’s the life of a working mum with three young children – just a different sort of day job to most,” they added.

“When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mum, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up,” the source revealed to the magazine.

And, when it comes to the school run, Kate looks pretty different from the duchess we see at royal engagements and red carpet events.

She wears her hair tied up in a ponytail and is often in gym clothes, trainers and very little make-up.

Kate often apologises for being late, and it’s said she works hard to ensure her children are grounded in reality.

“She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check. That’s what really matters to her,” they added.

