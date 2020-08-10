The Duchess of Cambridge was humorously mistaken for Prince William’s assistant during a recent royal engagement.

Kate, 38, was apparently confused for a member of staff during a care home outing.

Fortunately the mum of three took it in her stride.

The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William wore masks on their care home visit (Credit: ITV)

During the royal visit, a resident pointed at Kate and asked if she was Wills’ assistant.

William, apparently unsure of how best to respond, was rescued by Kate’s quick-witted response.

What did the Duchess of Cambridge say?

She joked: “Well I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!”

The residents at the Cardiff home seem to be a bit of a cheeky lot, as another resident reportedly told Prince William off.

The royal couple were delighted to finally meet the team and residents after partaking in a game of bingo via Zoom back in May.

However, resident Joan Drew-Smith, 87, was left unimpressed.

Well I am your assistant. I have been for a long time!

At the time of the call she said their bingo skills weren’t up to scratch, and she repeated her sentiments in person.

William greeted her with: “Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren’t very good!”

To which Joan replied: “Yes. You did a b****y s****y job!”

William meets feisty bingo player Joan

Kate and William proved they’re able to laugh at themselves (Credit: Splash News)

After a moment’s pause, both William and Kate erupted in laughter – clearly seeing the funny side to the negative feedback.

The winner of the game, Margaret Stocks, 95, said she did enjoy the game.

Margaret told them: “I did enjoy it. I hadn’t played it before.”

Kate candidly admitted: “Neither had we! That’s why we were so bad!”

But William said they still had fun: “We enjoyed it as much as you did. It was a new experience for us.”

Later on William told staff at the home that he thought Joan’s honesty was “brilliant”.

He said: “I love Joan, she’s brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her.”

Royals wore face masks

Both William and Kate donned face masks for the visit.

The duke told one resident that this made it a little tricky for chatting: “We have to wear masks because of the virus, but it’s difficult to hear sometimes when you can’t see someone’s mouth.”

