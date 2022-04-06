The Duchess of Cambridge made a touching gesture to the Queen at the Prince Philip memorial last week.

Last Tuesday, members of the Royal Family attended a service at Westminster Abbey to honour the Duke of Edinburgh almost a year after his death.

But royal fans spotted a moment which showed Kate‘s ‘respectful’ manner to Her Majesty, 95.

Kate curtseyed to the Queen as she walked past (Credit: BBC)

Duchess of Cambridge at Prince Philip memorial

As the Queen entered Westminster Abbey and walked to take her seat at the front, Kate curtseyed.

Although the duchess didn’t speak to the Queen or make eye contact, royal fans praised her for still being respectful to the monarch.

After a clip of the moment was shared on TikTok, one royal fan said: “She’s truly a class act.”

Fans branded the duchess a “class act” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “Find a fault with Kate… there isn’t one. Flawless and perfection at its best.”

A third wrote: “So much respect and grace.”

One added: “Class act.”

Another royal fan commented: “Absolutely love Kate!! Pure class and grace.”

During the service last week, Kate attended with her husband Prince William and two of their three children.

The couple’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, joined their parents for the event.

The Cambridges attended the memorial last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Of course, fans were over the moon to see the royal children at such an important event.

One person said on Twitter at the time: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte are actually so adorable!”

A third gushed: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking delightful at their great grandfather’s memorial – so lovely that they are attending.”

Following the service, a lip reader revealed a sweet comment that Kate said to Charlotte as they arrived outside Westminster Abbey.

As they approached the doors, Princess Charlotte had quite a serious face.

According to lip reading expert Jacqui Press, the Duchess of Cambridge reassured her daughter.

Jacqui told the Daily Mail that Kate said to Charlotte: “You can smile!”

