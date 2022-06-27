Duchess Kate Middleton “can never” win as she’s “endlessly compared to Diana“, a royal commentator has claimed.

Kate is the “natural successor” to the “people’s princess” title – something she will simply have to get used to, the royal expert went on to say.

Kate is seen as the successor to the title of ‘People’s Princess’, a royal expert claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate compared to Diana “endlessly”

A royal commentator has claimed that Kate can “never win” due to her constantly being compared to the late Princess Diana.

They also said that this will be the case, no matter what she does. This is something that she will just have to get used to, they claimed.

Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au about Kate’s unique problem.

Read more: Duchess Kate shares heartfelt message on Armed Forced Day as fans issue plea

“The issue here is that no matter what Kate does, says or wears she is endlessly compared to Diana,” she said.

She then went on to say that some royal fans saw Prince William proposing to Kate in 2010 with his mother’s engagement ring as romantic.

Others, like herself, saw it as William clapping a “symbolic millstone” around Kate’s neck.

Kate is constantly compared to Diana, the expert says (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge news

The royal expert continued, pointing out that Kate can just never seem to win.

“Ten years, three children, 33 foreign trips, and one Royal Foundation of her very own later and Kate is still held up against Diana with a bilious regularity,” Daniela said. “It’s a game that Kate can never win.”

Daniela then said that when Diana died, her legacy was set in amber. The royal expert even went so far as to say that Diana’s death saw her elevated to “permanent sainthood”.

She then speculated as to how Kate will ever “come out on top” in comparisons between herself and Diana.

“More importantly I think is the fact that Kate has earned the right for us to judge her – her wins, flops and every floaty frock in between – on her own terms,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Kate’s heartfelt message

Daniela’s speculation comes just days after Kate issued a heartfelt message to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

In a number of pictures uploaded to Instagram, Kate could be seen in camo gear meeting members of the armed forces.

In others, she could be seen in the cockpit of a plane.

“Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world,” she captioned the post.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

“Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Royal fans flooded the comment section with praise for Kate.

“This is amazing from Duchess Catherine in a military uniform. I love this,” one fan wrote.

“C’mon @theroyalfamily announce Kate as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards,” another pleaded.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.