Duchess Kate Middleton has reportedly penned a sweet letter to a little girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party.

The little girl’s mother shared the letter on Twitter, calling it “something beautiful” for her daughter to keep.

Kate wrote the letter on George’s behalf (Credit: BBC)

Duchess Kate’s heartfelt letter

A few months back, a little girl apparently sent a letter to Prince George inviting him to her sixth birthday party.

Now, some months later, the little girl has received a letter back from none other than the Duchess of Cambridge.

The six-year-old’s mother posted the letter on Twitter, calling it “something amazing for her [her daughter] to keep”.

The letter read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party.

“I am sorry that it took so long to reply.”

Kate’s letter was posted on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge sends letter to six-year-old girl

The letter then continued, reading: “Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation.

“Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline.”

They then said that they hoped that the little girl had enjoyed her birthday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George,” the letter continued.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

William and Kate received praise last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate Middleton news

Kate’s heartfelt letter being posted on Twitter comes not long after she and Prince William were praised for their behaviour on Meghan Markle‘s birthday.

Last week saw Meghan turn 41 years old.

The Duchess of Sussex recieved plenty of birthday wishes, including one from Prince William and Kate.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the Cambridges’ message read.

Plenty of royal fans praised the royal couple for “taking the high road” and sending Meghan a birthday message.

“William and Catherine are truly kind, global leaders and they always take the high road,” one fan said.

“Always choose to be graceful and classy. Incredible,” another said.

