Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, has reportedly had a “down-to-earth” mum moment with her sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

According to reports, the mother-of-three takes her children to the trampoline park “quite regularly”.

Kate apparently went to the park “a couple of Saturdays ago” with George, eight, and Louis, four.

Kate has been described as a “down-to-earth” mother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate news

A source has told HELLO! Magazine: “Kate takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly and really blends in as any other mum.

“She went a couple of Saturdays ago with George and Louis and took her shoes off like everyone else, and was walking around the edge of the trampolines following her sons.

“It was a very down-to-earth mum moment, very sweet.”

Kate apparently takes George, Louis and Charlotte to trampoline parks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ED! has contacted reps for the Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

It’s no secret that royal fans love to see and hear news about the Cambridge family.

Last month, they were treated as William and Kate made a few appearances with their brood.

Prince George, Prince Louis and their sister Princess Charlotte, seven, stepped out for celebrations of the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

However, it was Louis who stole the show with his mischievous antics.

During the Jubilee, Louis was caught on camera covering Kate’s mouth when she tried to shush him.

The adorable youngster also pulled angry faces at her which left royal fans in hysterics.

Following the weekend of celebrations, Prince William and Kate shared a message and referenced Louis’ behaviour.

They said: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… W&C.”

