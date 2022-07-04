Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smiling and Prince George
Kate Middleton’s candid confession about suffering from ‘mum guilt’: ‘It’s a constant challenge’

Kate Middleton wants fans to remember that she isn't a super mum either

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is just like any other mum when she’s outside of the spotlight.

Kate Middleton shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William.

As a result, along with her royal duties, she has a lot on her plate at any one time.

Kate previously opened up about feeling guilty about having to juggle her time.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing cream and smiling while performing royal duties
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge previously opened up about suffering from ‘mum guilt’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Duchess Kate on ‘mum guilt’

She recalled a moment when her two eldest children questioned why she wasn’t taking them to school.

“George and Charlotte were like ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'” she said on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020.

Going on to open up about feeling “mum guilt,” Kate said that it sometimes leads to her doubting her own decision-making.

She said: “It’s a constant challenge – you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.

“[You’re] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton admits that she struggles to juggle her duties sometimes (Credit: Splashnews)

Explaining how she deals with the guilt, she added: “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.”

She continued: “So yeah – it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything. We all have good days and bad days. You can dilute that with others who aren’t on that particular day struggling.

“I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”

Meanwhile, Supernanny star Jo Frost recently praised Kate and William’s parenting skills.

Her kind words came after clips of Louis being mischievous at the Platinum Jubilee ended up going viral on social media around the world.

What do you think of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

