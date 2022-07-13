Kate Middleton’s ‘act of inconvenience’ to Camilla which showed ‘closeness and affection’

Kate Middleton appears close with Camilla nowadays, but it seems the Duchess had to work for their bond to grow.

Earlier this year, the Queen was forced to cancel her attendance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

As result, Prince Charles and Camilla filled in for her so she could return to full health.

Before walking down the aisle, Prince William and Kate were seen greeting Charles and Camilla.

Camilla and Duchess Kate are considered to be close now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and Camilla bond

It was noted that Kate appeared to pay special attention to showing Camilla affection.

He bent down and kissed Camilla on the cheek.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Body language Judi James told the Mirror earlier this year: “Kate touched Camilla’s arm with her left hand as an add-on gesture to suggest closeness and affection as they cheek-kissed.

“She also performed a huge ‘act of inconvenience’ to show respect, bending her knees to lower herself right down to plant her kiss on Camilla’s cheeks.”

Camilla and Kate share a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla and Kate

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall recently posed for photos captured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

They were taken to mark her 75th birthday.

Her hand on Camilla’s arm dropped but she then replaced it for one final squeeze.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince George’s Wimbledon moment has fans gushing

Camilla’s decision to have Kate take the photos reportedly showed how close they’ve become over the last decade.

A royal expert told ED: “The portrait shows the Duchess of Cornwall smiling and at ease as she marks her 75th birthday. I’m sure having a familiar face behind the camera helped.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.