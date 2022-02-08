Duchess Kate earned herself an adorable new nickname today (February 8) after she attended a royal engagement today.

Kate was seen chatting to children today as she spent the morning with parents, volunteers and health professionals from Pact in London’s Southwark.

Wearing black trousers, a black top and a checked jacket, Kate looked relaxed as she showed off her maternal side chatting to the kids.

And it’s here that the mum of three earned herself a new nickname.

Kate has signed up to read a Bedtime Story (Credit: BBC)

What did royal fans say about Duchess Kate?

Kate won over fans as pictures of the outing was posted on her official Instagram page.

One commented: “Catherine will make a great Queen!”

Another said: “Keep doing the great work!”

A third said: “Stylish, inspiring and doing good…The Duchess is simply gorgeous.”

However, by far the most overwhelming comment was about Kate’s new nickname.

What is Kate’s new nickname?

It appears the British public have dubbed Kate the Children’s Princess.

Of course, her late mother-in-law Princess Diana was known as the People’s Princess, so it seems Kate is following in her footsteps in terms of the nation’s affection.

One said: “The Children’s Princess!”

A second agreed: “Children’s Princess 😍.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “What an adorable engagement of our #childrensprincess.”

“She’s a treasure,” confirmed a fourth.

A rep from Pact also commented on the royal post.

They said: “It was great to have you visit us today and meet the parents and volunteers who make our project what it is.”

Fuelling the news, Kate has also signed up to host her first-ever Bedtime Story on CBeebies.

The duchess has chosen to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

It will air at 6.50pm on Sunday 13 February.

Duchess Kate attended an engagement with Charles and Camilla last week (Credit: Splash News)

What else has Kate been up to?

Last week thrifty Kate was out on an official engagement with Prince Charles and wife Camilla.

During the visit she recycled a Catherine Walker coat that she’s previously worn on two occasions.

Meanwhile, it comes after Kate was recently announced as patron of England Rugby.

The duchess took over the role from brother-in-law Prince Harry.

