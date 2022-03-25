Duchess Kate’s most show-stopping looks from her glittering Caribbean tour

Duchess Kate has dazzled the Caribbean during her tour this week with husband Prince William.

Her designer dresses have been nothing less than stunning.

And here is our pick of her very best looks from the royal tour.

Stepping off the plane in the Bahamas, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Duchess Kate arrives in the Bahamas

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they arrived in the Bahamas, the last stop on the tour.

Kate paid homage to the nation’s flag with her choice of dress when she arrived at the island’s airport.

She wore a teal coloured Emilia Wickstead dress with a fitted bodice and panels in the full skirt.

Kate teamed the dress with her Gianvito suede pumps, the Taylor earrings by Sezane and a bespoke envelope clutch bag.

Duchess Kate wore white Alexander McQueen for a passing out parade in Jamaica (Credit: Splash News)

Paying homage to the Queen in white lace McQueen

The duchess paid tribute to one of the world’s most famous women, Her Majesty the Queen, with her choice of dress for a military passing out parade in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate wore a white lace Alexander McQueen dress with a square neck and puff sleeves.

And it was really not unlike one the Queen wore many years ago while visiting Australia.

Okay, I cannot be the only person who saw Catherine’s new Alexander McQueen lace dress and also thought of Her Majesty’s iconic white lace dress she wore at a garden party in Australia in 1954? #RoyalTourCaribbean #QueenElizabethII #DuchessOfCambridge pic.twitter.com/gy862NWdFw — The House of Windsor (@RoyalWikipedia) March 24, 2022

She accessorised with a Philip Treacy hat, the Maud clutch by Anya Hindmarch and Rebecca pumps by Emmy London.

Kate also gave a sweet nod to Princess Diana with her outfit, wearing a three-strand pearl bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

The duchess’ pearl drop earrings were a loan from the Queen.

Leaving Jamaica, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead dress (Credit: Splash News)

Thrifty Kate strikes again

If you thought you’d seen his Emilia Wickstead dress before, you’re not going mad, you have!

Kate wore the dress when she left Jamaica.

However, it was also one of the dresses that she wore to Wimbledon last summer.

Look a little closer at the duchess’ brooch, though.

It was a gift to the Queen from Jamaica on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee and depicts the Jamaican National Doctor Bird.

Duchess Kate wore a stunning green netted dress by Jenny Packham for a formal dinner in Jamaica (Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Kate looks drop-dead gorgeous in green Jenny Packham

By far one of our favourite dresses from the tour, Kate wore this Jenny Packham dress for a formal dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

The piece featured an oversized tulle ruffle at the neckline, a fitted bodice, a full, sweeping skirt and an invisible back zipper.

It’s thought the bespoke gown is a combination of two off-the-peg dresses by the designer.

Arriving in Jamaica, Kate wore a stunning yellow Roksanda dress (Credit: Splash News)

Mellow yellow for Duchess Kate

Kate looked windswept yet gorgeous as she stepped off the plane at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.

She wore a stunning bright yellow Roksanda dress, echoing the colour of the nation’s flag.

The dress had the fitted bodice and full skirt Kate is so fond of, with an elaborate fabric bow at the left shoulder.

She carried a Ferragamo clutch and finished the look with Aquazzura pumps.

Pink to make the boys wink

The duchess chose a vibrant pink metallic dress by The Vampire’s Wife for a reception in Belize.

It featured flutter sleeves, a fitted bodice and a defined waist and Kate completed the glittering look with a Mayan embroidered handbag.

Duchess Kate opted for flats on the beach with her Tory Burch dress (Credit: Splash News)

Duchess Kate sports flats for beach visit

The second day of the royal tour saw Kate and Wills head to the beach.

She wore a cotton Tory Burch dress with a square neckline to the front and back.

It also had puff sleeves, smocking and a tiered skirt.

She teamed the dress with wedges when on even terrain, switching to Stella McCartney flats on the sand.

Later in the day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans as they showed off their dance moves.

