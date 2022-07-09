Duchess Kate is reportedly set for new baby joy amid claims sister Pippa Matthews is expecting her third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, 38, is said to be “heavily pregnant”, according to reports.

Mother-of-two Pippa already has two children – Arthur, three, and Grace, one, with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton and husband James are reportedly expecting their third child (Credit: Splash News)

Duchess Kate to be an auntie again?

According to reports, Pippa was pictured with what appeared to be a bump at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month.

But now a friend of the couple has “confirmed” the news, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James are “thrilled” by news of the new arrival.

Not only that, the source claimed: “Pippa and her family are thrilled – it’s a very exciting time in their lives.”

Pippa and James on the move?

It is also reported that the couple are “looking forward to living closer to her parents” after splashing out £15m on a new home in Berkshire.

The mansion is said to be close to Pippa’s parents – Carole and Michael Middleton – and is nearby her brother James’ home.

Recent Masters student Pippa married investment banker James, 46, in 2017.

Pippa gave birth to youngest child Grace in March last year.

A family source told Hello! at the time: “Mother and baby are doing well.

“The baby is perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

Kate will no doubt be thrilled she is to become an aunt again (Credit: Splash News)

Her mum Carole Middleton shared the happy news of Pippa’s second pregnancy with Good Housekeeping magazine.

She was discussing seeing her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa’s first child Arthur.

Carole told the magazine: “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year.

“Including, of course, my new grandchild.”

And now, according to reports, it seems the family are set to have another happy addition.

