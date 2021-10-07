It’s not all Bond girl glamour for Kate Middleton – although there’s no denying she looked stunning on that red carpet.

As a busy mum-of-three and keen lover of sports, there have been many times we’ve seen down-to-earth Kate dressed down.

Looking just as gorgeous as when she’s on the red carpet, Kate pulls off jeans and trainers like a pro.

Here’s some of our favourite laid-back fashion moments from the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge dresses down just as well as she dresses up (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton fashion icon

The “Kate effect” has been in full swing ever since the duchess joined the royal family.

Everything she wears sells out instantly, with copies of her more expensive outfits being swiftly designed and sold to her adoring fans.

And she looks just as at home on the red carpet as she does on a sports field.

Dressed down at the Urban Nature Project

Kate wore laid-back jeans and a T-shirt during an outdoorsy visit to the Natural History Museum in London.

She teamed her favourite & Other Stories jeans with a Ralph Lauren T-shirt and a gorgeous Chloé jacket in coral.

Our favourite part of the outfit, though, had to be her VEJA Esplar trainers in white and gold.

They cost around £90 and Kate’s obviously a fan too having been pictured wearing them on more than one occasion.

Jeans, T-shirt and trainers were the order of the day for Kate Middleton at the Natural History Museum (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s COVID jab chic

The royal shared a picture of herself getting her COVID-19 vaccine but our eyes were on her outfit.

She wore her favourite & Other Stories jeans teamed with an off-the-shoulder top by H&M.

Cricket and tennis collide for Duchess Kate

Kate may have been playing a game of tennis during her trip to Edinburgh, but she dressed for cricket!

She teamed a cable-knit cricket sweater by Lauren Ralph Lauren with black trousers.

Kate kept it comfy in Superga Cotu Classic trainers, which cost £55.

Anyone for tennis? Or should that be cricket? (Credit: Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton keeps it casual

In perhaps her most casual look yet, the Duchess of Cambridge swept her long brunette tresses up into a ponytail and slipped into a baseball cap.

She was spending the day yachting in Scotland and most certainly looked the part.

She wore See by Chloe ankle boots, skinny indigo jeans and a Barbour jacket.

Kate enjoyed a day of sailing, keeping her hair under wraps under a cap (Credit: Splash News)

Earthy tones for Kate Middleton during a trip to the forest

Kate opted for earthy tones during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School in London.

She wore a blouse by Joseph, jumper and jacket by Fjallraven and jeans by Zara that retailed at £29.99.

She finished the look with her £475 Penelope Chilvers boots.

Browns and greens were the order of the day for a trip to the forest (Credit: Splash News)

Laid-back fashion for life as a mum

There’s no denying that Kate is a hands-on mum and she rarely dresses up for a day out with the kids.

At the polo when Prince George was a baby she slipped into her Topshop jeans and teamed them with a classic Breton striped top by Me + Em.

Her Sebago Bala shoes were flat and comfy and perfect for running after her toddler.

The polo might have been posh but Kate’s outfit wasn’t (Credit: Splash News)

So whether she’s dressed down or dressed up, one thing’s for sure.

Kate Middleton is a style queen!

