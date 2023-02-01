Unearthed Princess Diana letters reveal she’d ’never have consented’ to divorce had she known ’the cost’

Unearthed letters sent by Princess Diana have revealed her regret over her divorce from the then Prince Charles.

The letters, written between late 1995 and 1996, are set to be auctioned off by her friends Susie and Tarek Kassem.

They’re expected to fetch around £90,000, with proceeds from the 32 letters and cards given to charities Diana supported.

Letters written by Princess Diana have revealed her true feelings about her divorce (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Diana letters up for sale

The letters reveal the then Princess of Wales was struggling behind the scenes with her divorce.

In one letter, dated April 28 1996, Diana cancelled an evening at the opera due to the strain of the separation from Charles.

If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented.

She also revealed she was “longing” for the divorce to “go through” and referenced the “possible cost” it would have.

She wrote: “It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous.”

‘I never would have consented’

In a letter dated May 20 1996, she also claimed that the phones at Kensington Palace were bugged.

She also revealed she’d have never “consented” to the divorce if she’d have known what she would end up going through.

Diana wrote: “If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly.”

Diana said she would have never ‘consented’ to a divorce from Charles had she known what she’d go through (Credit: Splash News)

Why are the letters being put up for sale?

The Kassems say they’re putting the letters up for sale as owning them is a “great responsibility”.

And it’s one they don’t want to pass onto their children.

Diana met the couple in August 1995 during her regular visits to the Royal Brompton Hospital.

And it’s clear the couple soon became close confidants.

