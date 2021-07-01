The death of Princess Diana “was not an accident”, a third of Brits believe.

New research has been released today (July 1) on what would have been her 60th birthday.

It comes as her sons Princes William and Harry are due to reunite to unveil a statue in her honour.

Princess Diana would have turned 60 today (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Princess Diana?

Princess Diana died in August 1997 when she was just 36 years old.

She was involved in a car accident in Paris and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Rescuers who were first on the scene said Diana was moving and talking when they arrived.

They also revealed her last words.

The princess said: “Oh my God, what happened?”

Today, her sons will mark what would have been her 60th birthday by unveiling a state of her in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana pictured getting into a waiting car on the day she died (Credit: Splash News)

So what’s been said about the death of Diana?

On her 60th birthday, Sky History has released new data that suggests a third of Brits believe that Diana’s death was not an accident.

The study looked at conspiracy theories that Brits believe to be true.

And one in three believe that the Princes of Wales’s death “was not an accident”.

Sky commissioned the research – which surveyed 2,000 Brits – to launch its new series of programming, Summer of Secrets.

It’ll reveal the top conspiracy theories the general public believe in.

A third of Brits believe her death wasn’t an accident (Credit: Splash News)

What other conspiracy theories are on the list?

Other things on the list include the belief that people other than Lee Harvey Oswald were involved in the death of JFK.

Some 21% of people believe the 9/11 attack involved more people than just the Al-Qaeda terrorists.

Others (11%) think the moon landings were faked and that Stone Henge and the Pyramids were created by aliens (10%).

Bizarrely, 7% of Brits believe Sir Paul McCartney secretly died in 1966, with the band hiring a lookalike – who still lives today – to take his place!

