David Beckham set for meeting with the King following Meghan and Harry ‘fallout’

David Beckham is set for a meeting with the King following reports that he has fallen out with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Beckhams and the Sussexes were close in the past – however, they reportedly fell out this year.

David Beckham set for meeting with Charles after Harry fallout?

Former England captain David Beckham is set for a meeting with the King, it has been reported.

The 48-year-old has reportedly accepted an invitation from His Majesty for talks about becoming an ambassador for the royal charity, the Prince’s Foundation. Beckham played a similar role for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

A source spoke to The Sun about the reported meeting. “It’s an open secret that David wants a knighthood one day and many people have questioned why he isn’t a Sir after all he’s done — and linking up with the King rather than Harry would certainly help.”

The meeting would reportedly take place at Dumfries House, Scotland. “The King wants to suss out whether he and David can work together and explore potential projects and find out if they share any common ground,” the source added.

David was awarded an OBE for his services to football in 2003.

Why did David Beckham and Prince Harry ‘fall out’?

The Beckhams and the Sussexes used to be close. However, a reported falling out between the families has soured relations.

The fallout happened after the Beckhams were accused by the Sussexes’ of “leaking” stories about them to the press.

The Mail on Sunday was told that the accusation left David “absolutely bloody furious”. Especially considering that the Beckhams were “very supportive” when Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020.

However, Harry and David’s friendship was reportedly fractured in an allegedly “tense” phone call.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” a source told the publication in July.

Rebecca Loos speaks out

In other Beckham-related news, Rebecca Loos, who claims she had an affair with David back during his Real Madrid playing days, appeared on GMB today (Monday, October 30).

David has always denied the claims. He denied them back in 2004, and in his recent Netflix documentary.

However, Rebecca has now hit back at the former footballer, urging him to “own up” to his “mistakes”.

“I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life,” she said.

“But when this documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me at the little angle and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is, and how it’s making me look like the bad person.”

She then revealed that she had been trolled on social media due to the documentary. “By him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it’s okay to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give. My message is you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on,” she said.

